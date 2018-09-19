Sunderland wall comes crashing down in high winds as Storm Ali hits

The force of ferocious winds which are battering Sunderland have pulled down a brick wall as Storm Ali hits.

Howling winds, which are expected to hit 50-60mph across Wearside, have cause a garden wall and two gates to come falling to the ground in Millfield.

A fallen tree in Washington Village has also blocked a bus route in the area.

Bus operator Go North East say there is currently no service in Washington Village on the 84 due to a fallen tree.

Bricks and white gates are currently blocking the road on a backstreet off John Candlish Road after the wall has come tumbling down.

The wall has fallen down in Sunderland due to the strong winds of Storm Ali

John Hough was going to collect the bins when he heard the wall come clattering down less than an hour ago.

The 23-year-old, who works for Nissan, said: "It was literally when I was getting my girlfriend's bins in and I just head this massive crash.

"The wall and two gates have come down.

"It must have been from the wind - nothing has knocked it down. The bricks and the two gates have landed on the bins out the back.

The wall has fallen down in Millfield. Picture by John Hough

"I think I'm the only one who has seen it.

"It's scary to think the wind is that bad."

A tree has also fallen blocking a road in Sherburn Village in County Durham.

The tree has fallen blocking the Front Street, in Sherburn Village. Picture by Keith Scott KS Aerial Photography

Emergency services have been called to the Front Street, near the junction with Kidd Avenue, after a tree has fallen blocking the road.

No one is believed to have been injured and the road is currently blocked in one direction.