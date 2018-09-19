Storm Ali LIVE: Latest Metro, trains and traffic news and how your journey home could be affected

Storm Ali is continuing to cause disruption across the region this afternoon.

Here is they very latest on its impact - and how it could affect any journeys you are making.

Western Approach in South Shields is currently closed

METRO

5.50pm Update: Metro services have now resumed between Pelaw and South Shields.

A Nexus spokesman said: "Metro services have resumed between Pelaw and South Shields. The line had to be closed due to issues with fallen trees at Bede and at Jarrow. This was caused by high winds.

"We have had more than a dozen incidents across the Metro system due to the effects of Storm Ali. These have involved large sheets of plastic getting tangled in overhead lines, fallen trees and branches on the tracks."

5.30pm Update: Metro trains ARE running to South Hylton, despite some signage issues. Metro has tweeted: "Due to an issue with our displays some of our platform boards are displaying Fellgate. These trains are continuing to South Hylton. Apologies for any confusion caused."

FERRY

5.50pm Update: The Shields Ferry cross-Tyne service remains suspended due to high winds.

A Nexus spokesman said: "The Shields Ferry remains suspended due to the high winds. We have been unable to source replacement buses so customers are advised to make alternative arrangements.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused."

ROADS

5.55pm Update: A statement from Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services Councillor Amy Wilson, from Sunderland City Council, said: "We are currently responding to a number of reports of fallen trees and damage to properties as a result of Storm Ali.

"This has included a number of calls about tiles being blown off roofs and walls that have come down. Building control officers are responding to call outs on damage to property. We also have council tree surgeons on 24 hour standby to deal with any calls on fallen trees and branches.

"There’s also a risk of high winds causing disruption to the transport network, with the potential for trees, branches and other debris to block roads and disruption to the Metro, so I would urge anyone who doesn’t have to go out to stay at home and if you do have to go out, to take extra care and to beware of the risk of flying debris.

"The weather is also looking unsettled for the rest of the week with heavy rain expected tomorrow and more strong winds expected on Friday."

Western Approach in South Shields is currently closed. Stagecoach North East has tweeted: "Due to the closure of Western Approach in South Shields all services are unable to serve Laygate and Western Approach all services are diverting via Chichester Road and Westoe Road in both directions."

4.45pm Update: South Tyneside Council said: "Western Approach, near the Crossgate junction, is currently closed in both directions due to fallen branches. The Council and its contractors are working to make the trees safe and clear debris from the highway. We hope to have the road open as soon as possible. In the meantime we would urge drivers to use alternative routes."

A dust cloud has been spotted covering a stretch of the A19 over both carriageways between Sunderland and Seaham. Drivers are urged to take care.

TRAINS

London North East Railway has tweeted: "We are experiencing significant travel disruption as a result of high winds, and overhead wire damage at Durham and north of Berwick today. As a result, we are advising customers not to travel between York and Scotland today. Customers with tickets valid for travel today, Wednesday 19 September, will be able to use their tickets to travel on any LNER service tomorrow, Thursday 20 September.