Seaside town near Sunderland latest to change seafront parking charges
Drivers and businesses were up in arms earlier this year after charges were introduced to car parks at Seaham seafront after years of spaces being available for free.
Now another seafront spot popular with visitors from Sunderland is making changes.
At present, drivers visiting South Shields seafront can pay 1p per minute for the first hour of their stays, making it easier on the pocket for short visits.
But from Friday, September 20, South Tyneside Council is ditching the shorter-stay tariff and replacing it with a flat £1.20 per hour charge.
The changes will apply to all car parks and on-street car parks at the foreshore area.
New signs will be going up to inform drivers.
Drivers visiting South Shields have also recently been warned to look out for parking charge scams after spurious QR codes were placed at sites.
More information on parking, including spots to park for free, can be found at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/parking
