Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Council chiefs have apologised 'for any confusion' caused by changes to the controversial new parking charges at Seaham seafront.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new parking charges, top left, are not hugely different. | Sunderland Echo

The charges were introduced on April 15 at six car parks, plus 32 newly created bays on North Road. Parking at all seven sites had previously been free.

Charges were set at £1 an hour or £3 for anything over an hour, 8am to 6pm on all but three days of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the signage has now been amended at all the car parks, although the difference is slight.

The charges are still £1 an hour, but drivers will also notice a new option to pay £2 for two hours. Anything over two hours is £3.

A Durham County Council spokesperson said: “The parking charges introduced at seven locations in Seaham are £1 per hour or £3 for the day, meaning visitors who wish to stay for up two hours are able to pay £2 at the machine or via the app.

"We recognise that this could have been made clearer on the signage and have updated the signs at each location accordingly. We apologise for any confusion this may have caused.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses have voiced their opposition to the charges and say they are being financially hammered.

In June Jacob's Sweet Emporium at the Waterside building at Seaham Marina announced it would be closing in this September and blamed the closure squarely on the new parking charges.

An Echo Freedom of Information request revealed that the new charges and associated fines paid by motorists in the first month of operation, came to around £45,000.