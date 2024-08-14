Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are being warned of QR code car park scams as popular visitor spots are targeted by online fraudsters.

Locations on the coast at South Tyneside and Northumberland, both popular with day-trippers from Sunderland, particularly in the summer, are among those hit in a spate of scams.

The RAC is advising motorists to make payments only with cash, cards or official apps after a number of scams in recent weeks.

Drivers who scan the codes with their phone are shown fraudulent websites asking them to enter their card details, which criminals use to spend money from their accounts.

A QR code, an abbreviation of quick response code, is a barcode which enables people to get rapid access to a website or download link by scanning it with their phone camera.

South Shields beaches hit

South Tyneside Council issued a warning to drivers at the start of August 2024 when fraudulent codes were found at coastal car parks in South Shields, which are used by hundreds of drivers a day in the peak summer season.

The council said "We have been made aware of a fraudulent QR code operating in our Foreshore (seafront) car parks.

“The QR code has been seen on machines, near the pay by phone service information. Please do not scan the QR Code."

Northumberland scam locations confirmed

Northumberland County Council has confirmed fake QR codes were spotted this month (August 2024) on parking ticket machines and signs at Beadnell, Low and High Newton.

Council enforcement officers have removed them and are patrolling car parks to check other areas, the local authority said.

The majority of Northumberland County Council car parks are free of charge with motorists displaying a parking disk.

There are, however, charges at some car parks including at railway stations and coastal car parks.

Where the council does charge for parking – the public can pay by card or cash at a ticket machine or via PaybyPhone through the app or website.

Northumberland County Council said it only uses QR codes for motorhome parking.

Northumberland County Councillor Gordon Stewart cabinet member for Looking after our Communities said: “This scam is not a new one – and it is happening across the country – but it is very easy for people to get caught out.

“We urge everyone to stay alert and to pass this message on to friends and family. When a motorist scans the fake QR code to pay – they will be paying criminals.

“Our Enforcement officers will make regular checks of ticket machines but we’d ask the public to remain vigilant and if they believe they have come across a fake QR code sticker on one of our parking machines to report it to us immediately.”

RAC advice

Barking and Dagenham, Northamptonshire and Pembrokeshire are other areas which have been the focus of scammers, and they could hit anywhere next.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “A car park is one of the last places where you’d expect to be caught out by online fraud.

“Unfortunately, the increasing popularity and ease of using QR codes appears to have made drivers more vulnerable to malicious scammers.

“For some, this sadly means a quick response code could in fact be a quick route to losing money.

“As if this scam isn’t nasty enough, it can also lead to drivers being caught out twice if they don’t realise they haven’t paid for parking and end up getting a hefty fine from the council.

“The safest course of action when paying for parking at a council-owned car park is to avoid using QR codes altogether.

“Most of these councils don’t even operate a QR code payment system, so if you’re in any doubt, steer well clear and only pay with cash, card or via an official app downloaded from your smartphone’s app store.”

He added that this “new wave of criminal activity” demonstrates why the UK is in “dire need” for a system which allows people to pay for parking with a single app.

Other QR code scams this summer

The team said during the summer holidays and the peak of the festival season, reports show that fake QR codes are being used at pubs and restaurants, directing customers to malicious sites or installing harmful software.

They have offered tips on staying safe:

Verify the Source

Always make sure that the QR code you are scanning is from a trusted source. Avoid scanning codes from unsolicited emails, texts, or social media messages.

If a QR code is presented by a business or organization, look for other signs of legitimacy, such as their official logo, and verify through their website or customer service.

Check the URL

Before taking any action on a website accessed via a QR code, check the URL for legitimacy.

Look for unusual characters or misspellings that could indicate a fake site.

If the URL seems suspicious or different from what you expect, do not proceed. It is safer to manually type the URL into your browser.

Use QR Code Scanner Apps

Utilize security apps that scan QR codes and warn you about potentially malicious content.

These apps can help detect if a QR code redirects to a potentially dangerous site or prompts for suspicious downloads.

Regularly update these apps to ensure they have the latest security features.

Keep Your Device Updated

Make sure your smartphone or computer has the latest security updates and antivirus software.

Regular updates are essential for protecting your device against new threats.

This includes not only your operating system but also your browsers and any QR code scanning apps you use.

Be Wary of Shortened URLs

QR codes leading to shortened URLs can be particularly risky.

These URLs can obscure the destination, making it harder to spot a scam. If you are in doubt, avoid proceeding or use a URL expander to preview the landing page.

Kushal Tantry, CEO of QR Code Developer, said: "Scammers rely on the speed and ease of QR codes to catch users off guard. Taking a moment to verify the source can prevent a lot of potential issues.

“If a QR code is presented by a company, ask for confirmation that it is legitimate. Businesses should also educate their customers about the risks of QR code fraud.

“QR codes offer convenience but also pose risks that require vigilance.

“By following expert advice and remaining cautious, you can protect yourself from QR code scams and keep your personal information safe.”