The 16 best beaches in Northumberland ranked, according to TripAdvisor reviewers

And with the summer holidays here, beach-lovers will be looking for some new destinations to explore.
The Northumberland Coast has become a very popular spot for visitors in recent decades, and has dozens of beautiful beaches among its charms.
Here are the 16 top-rated Northumberland beaches according to TripAdvisor reviewers, as ranked at time of writing.
1. Beadnell
The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports. Picture by Jane Coltman.Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Ross Back Sands
This remote beach between Holy Island and Budle Bay is a more tranquil spot, and popular with birdwatchers. It requires a mile-long walk along a footpath from the nearest parking place at Ross, which means this beach requires a little effort for the reward, but is also less likely to be rammed with visitors as a result.Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Bamburgh Beach
Probably Northumberland's most internationally famous beach, with the striking backdrop of Bamburgh Castle making it a favourite for film producers and photographers as well as daytrippers and holidaymakers.Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Warkworth Beach
Reviewer lyardley summed this one up as: "Outstanding beach, even amongst the many beautiful Northumberland beaches, feels remote although it's only a walk from town." The fine stretch of sand near the wonderful historic village of Warkworth, with its stunning castle, runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, and has great views towards Coquet Island. | JC
