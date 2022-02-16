ROKER EXPLOSION: Fire chief's plea to stay clear of blast scene as Storm Dudley looms

Emergency services were called to an address in Whickham Street, Roker, on Wednesday afternoon after an explosion.

One man was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital and another to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary. Police said on Tuesday evening that their injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening at this time.

Emergency services at the scene of the suspected gas blast.

Gentoo said it owned the two properties affected in the suspected blast and would be supporting those affected, including offering temporary accommodation.

But as the investigation into what happened continued on Thursday morning, a senior firefighter urged people to avoid the area – especially with Storm Dudley expected to bring high winds today that could scatter debris from the ruins of the building.

Steve Thomas, group manager for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "In terms of the property which was the main affected one, both the front and rear walls are missing from that premise, all the roof tiles have come from the roof - so that and the property below will be un-occupiable for a period of time.

"And our concerns are that we have two storms incoming.

"We will be cordoning off the area, but we would ask people to stay a nice, safe distance from it, particularly as those winds pick up and debris is likely to be released."

Group manager Thomas added: “It was quite a serious blast and the building is in a fair state of disrepair now.

"Crews were on scene very quickly, we were able to identify that there was one person unaccounted for still at the time and we made a very quick committal into the premises to perform a rescue.

"This was all done while making sure it was safe and that our crews were at no real risk at the time.

"In terms of the two individuals involved, and obviously our thoughts go out to them and we hope they have a speedy recovery, one gentleman was found outside the premises with blast injuries.

"The other was upstairs on the first floor suffering with blast injuries.

"The rescue was performed quite quickly, we were able to get in, provide any emergency medical attention we needed to do, get them onto a stretcher and bring them safely downstairs.

"We handed them over to paramedics who were here very quickly and were very good supporting us throughout.”

A spokesman for Gentoo said: “Reports indicate this may have been a gas explosion, however investigations are ongoing, and we are cooperating with the emergency services and the local authority.

“We are doing everything that we can to offer as much support as possible to tenants, including providing temporary accommodation.