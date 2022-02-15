Images show the scale of the damage.

Pictures from the aftermath of the suspected Sunderland gas explosion in Whickham Street, Roker

These pictures show the shocking devastation after a suspected gas explosion in Sunderland.

By Ross Robertson
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 7:07 pm

Two people have been taken to hospital after the incident at an address in Whickham Street, Roker, at 3.45pm today, February 15.

Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire service, the North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance Service were scrambled to the scene.

1. Firefighters at the scene

Image from North News and Pictures.

Photo: NN

2. Damage to the property

Image released by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue.

Photo: Image released by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue.

3. Firefighters have been examining the structure

Image released by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue.

Photo: Image released by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue.

4. There has been horrendous damage to the property

Image from North News and Pictures.

Photo: AN

