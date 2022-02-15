Met Office upgrades weather warning from yellow to amber at the North East braces for gale force winds brought by Storm Dudley

Met Office forecasters have upgraded the yellow weather warning for wind to amber at the North East prepares to be hit by Storm Dudley.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 9:34 am

Met Office forecasters have put in place a yellow weather warning to last from 3pm on Wednesday, February 16 and it is set to remain in place until 9pm on Friday, February 18.

On top of that warning, forecasters have also issued an amber warning from 6pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday, February 17.

The warnings mean that very strong winds are expected to hit the region with gusts of up to 60-to-70mph, as coastal areas could see gusts up 80-to-90mph.

Looking ahead to Storm Dudley, Met Office forecasters said: “Storm Dudley is expected to affect the UK on Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing a period of very strong and disruptive winds.”

"Mostly dry start on Wednesday, but further heavy rain arriving mid-morning with heavy squally showers following for the afternoon. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

“Often very windy with widespread gales, severe gales at times. Wintry showers early Thursday, these easing. Then further rain Friday with some snow likely. Winds easing Saturday, with wintry showers."

Met Office forecasters have upgraded the yellow weather warning for wind to amber as the North East braces for Storm Dudley.

While the amber warning is in place, the Met Office say that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with some roads and bridges likely to close.

Members of the public can also expect the possibility of some fallen trees, damage to buildings and also highlighted that there is a good chance of some power cuts across the region.

