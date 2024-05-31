Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘We hope everyone understands why this difficult decision had to be made’

It's a great event, but sadly it won't take place in 2024. Picture by Kevin Brady.

Organisers have cancelled the Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life Sunderland at Herrington Country Park, on Sunday June 2 after heavy rain flooded parking areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of Wearsiders were due to take part in the popular event would have included 3k, 5k and 10k events, as well as the Pretty Muddy 5k - a mud-splattered obstacle course - and a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters can register for a alternative events this summer with Race for Life Newcastle taking place on Saturday July 13 and Sunday July 14, Race for Life Gateshead on Sunday June 16 or Race for Life Middlesbrough on Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North East, said: “We are incredibly grateful to those who have signed up for this year’s Race for Life Sunderland event which was due to take place on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, it is not possible to go ahead with the event due to waterlogged car parks and no alternative car parking provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused by the last-minute cancellation.

“The health and safety of our participants, staff and volunteers is our top priority so we hope everyone understands why this difficult decision had to be made.

“All participants of Race for Life Sunderland will be contacted by Cancer Research UK. Participants will receive a refund of their entry fee.”