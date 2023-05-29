Race for Life organisers have thanked the people of Sunderland after the 2023 events held in the city saw 1,700 people take part and an estimated £191,000 raised for Cancer Research UK.

Serving soldier and fundraiser extraordinaire David Ansell, 48, was among those who joined in at Herrington Country Park, completing the 10k course and adding additional mileage to make up the distance to 10 miles, ticking off day 144 of his ambitious challenge.

David Ansell took part in Race for Life as part of his mammoth challenge.

David is five months into the mammoth undertaking to walk or ‘shuffle’ 10 miles per day for 1,000 consecutive days to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

David, who has been inspired by the death of his father, also David, from cancer and the experience of friends, said: “It was great to be back at Race for Life with my partner and friends. It's a fantastic event, with a brilliant atmosphere and reminds me of why I'm doing this challenge - to raise money for vital research to help us beat cancer sooner."

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants received an exclusive medal to mark the milestone.

Sunderland Race for Life 2023

Every year around 19,500 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North East* and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Organisers say money raised enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Now the team are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters.

And they’re appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Sunderland Race for Life 2023

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North East Michaela Robinson-Tate said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Sunderland.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise.

"The atmosphere at Race for Life Sunderland was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible.

"Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.