Sunderland voters call for General Election following confirmation of Rishi Sunak as next Prime Minister

The former Chancellor was confirmed as the new incumbent of 10 Downing Street following Penny Mordaunt’s decision to withdraw as a candidate after struggling to secure the required 100 nominations from her fellow Tory MPs which would have taken the vote to the Conservative party members.

It means Rishi Sunak, 42, will become the youngest Prime Minister in over a century, taking over after Liz Truss’s record breaking short stay of 44 days in the political hot-seat.

However, after becoming the second consecutive Prime Minister to be voted in by his own party during this term in office, and not the UK electorate, many Sunderland voters feel there now needs to be a General Election to “let the people decide”.

Stu Miller, 55, from Chester-le-Street, who works for Komatsu, said: “Their whole term in office has been a bit of a shambles, particularly the last month with the mini-budget and the resignation of Liz Truss.

"Without doubt there should be a General Election. If these circumstances don’t justify one then I’m not sure what does, although I don’t expect there will be one as the Tories are so far behind in the polls.

"I would definitely vote Labour and I’m not confident Sunak will come in and do a good job.”

Shoppers in Washington have been having their say on the confirmation of Rishi Sunak as the next Prime Minister.

Allan Challoner, 48, who works as a warehouse manager in Washington, added: “He’s a multi-millionaire and has no idea what it’s like to walk in the footsteps of the general public, he can’t understand what people are going through.

"I’m not sure why Truss got the job in the first place, but I’m not confident Sunak will sort it out.

"There needs to be a General Election as it’s not right that the next Prime Minister should be decided by a couple of hundred MPs.

"It needs to be put before the public to choose.”

Alan Challoner, 48, feels Rishi Sunak won't be able to empathise with the general public.

It was a sentiment shared by Steve Martin, a retail worker at The Range, who said: “There should be a General Election. People have lost faith and we need fresh leadership.”

Other shoppers also called for a General Election, but felt Rishi Sunak was the best appointment out of the potential Tory candidates.

Sylvia Smith, 86, who traditionally votes Labour, said: “I’m disillusioned with the current Government who seem to be all for the rich. I think Rishi Sunak is the best of a bad bunch, but I think there now needs to be a General Election.”

Dennis Simpson, 77, was hoping Boris Johnson may have returned to 10 Downing Street.

Ken Knox, 66, from Washington, who makes flues for boilers, added: “I suppose Sunak is the best of a bad bunch. He did well as Chancellor during the pandemic but I’m not happy with the Tory party following the mini-budget which led to people’s mortgages going up.

"The whole situation with Liz Truss has been a bit of a farce and there now needs to be a General Election. It’s not right that the Prime Minister gets voted in by his own party – it should be the people that decide.”

Pensioner John Cheal, 80, from Boldon Colliery, previously voted Labour, but has voted for the Conservative Part in the last two elections. Following the confirmation of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, he doesn’t feel there should be a General Election, but is unsure who he would vote for if one was called.

He said: “I’m not happy with the Labour or Conservative parties. I don’t think there should be a General Election. The Conservative Party were voted in for five years and should be allowed to run their full term.

"I’m disillusioned at the moment and don’t think I’d vote for either. If there was a third option then I’d vote for them.”

However insurance broker Kevin Noon, 50, was pleased with the news and is confident Rishi Sunak will be able to help turn around the UK’s ailing economy.

Sylvia Smith, 86, is "disillusioned" with the current government.

He said: “After his time as Chancellor I feel he is the man to address the current economic problems in the country. Liz Truss has done a lot of damage and if there was an election tomorrow then I’m sure Keir Starmer would be in. But we don’t need a General Election, what we need is a period of stability.”

Until Sunday night (October 23), Boris Johnson was tipped by many for a return to Downing Street after flying home from a Caribbean holiday – something which would have been welcomed by Tory voter Dennis Simpson, 77.

Dennis, a retired construction site manager from Houghton-le-Spring said: “I would have kept Boris and it does concern me that Sunak was one of those who reportedly stabbed him in the back. I don’t think there should be a General Election.

"The Tory Party might be bad at the moment but Labour would be even worse.”

Steve Martin, 48, feels people have lost faith in the current government.

Ken Knox, 66, feels the last month of government has been a "farce".

Stu Miller, 55, feels there needs to be a General Election.

Kevin Noon, 50, is confident Rishi Sunak with turn around the UK's economy.