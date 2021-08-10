Images have been shared by Sunderland Police on Twitter of graffiti on playground equipment and bins surrounding the children’s play area in Roker Park.

Officers are appealing to members of the public for help in locating those who are responsible for the vandalism – branding it as “really sad to see” and “disrespectful to the community”.

Cllr Michael Hartnack, who represents the Fulwell ward on Sunderland City Council, has also condemned the vandalism describing it as ‘simply disgusting’.

Police are appealing for help in catching those responsible for the damage.

The councillor is now offering a £100 cash reward for anyone with information that could help lead them to the culprits responsible for the damage.

He said: “This graffiti is simply disgusting and those responsible need to be identified and taken to task. I am keen to offer up a £100 personal reward for information leading to the apprehension of those responsible.

“Anyone who recognised the tag names used, and those responsible for using them, please come forward and report those responsible to the police.”

Children's playground equipment was targeted by vandals.

Sunderland City Council have also shared the images on Twitter and urged people to get in contact with police if they know who is responsible or if they recognise the graffiti tags.

And Northumbria Police have highlighted that the damage will now come at a cost to Sunderland City Council to remove the graffiti from the park.

Cllr Sam Johnston, for St Peter’s ward, said: “This is disgusting behaviour, especially during the summer holidays when the play parks are going to be in especially high demand.

"A lot of effort has gone into making the sea front and park pleasant for those visiting and this type of vandalism just serves to sadly undermine that. I've asked the council to clear this up as a matter of urgency, and hope that the police are able to catch and deal with those responsible.”

Police have branded the damage as "disrespectful to the community".

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact police via the “Tell Us Something” page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.