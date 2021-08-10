See these 18 pictures of Sunderland students celebrating A-level results day

Southmoor Academy Sixth Form students students have made their teachers proud by achieving top A-level grades despite the disruption of the Covid pandemic.
Teaching staff say they are ‘immensely proud’ of their students who have achieved ‘some inspiring results’.
Take a look at these 18 photos of students collecting their A-level results at Southmoor Academy this morning.
1. Big day
The school say 100 percent of their students passed all their A-levels and just over 35 percent achieved three A-Levels at grade A* to B.
Photo: Southmoor Academy Sixth Form
2. Waiting for results
Students at Southmoor Academy collected their A-level results today, August 10.
Photo: Southmoor Academy Sixth Form
3. Great news
Just over 15 percent of students received three A-Levels at grade A* to A.
Photo: Southmoor Academy Sixth Form
4. Surprised
The school have said they are 'immensely proud' of all their students.
Photo: Southmoor Academy Sixth Form