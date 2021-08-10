See these 18 pictures of Sunderland students celebrating A-level results day

Check out these pictures of students at Southmoor Academy Sixth Form celebrating A-level results day.

Students at Southmoor Academy Sixth Form have been celebrating A-level results day after a year of lockdowns and isolation following the pandemic.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:55 pm

Southmoor Academy Sixth Form students students have made their teachers proud by achieving top A-level grades despite the disruption of the Covid pandemic.

Teaching staff say they are ‘immensely proud’ of their students who have achieved ‘some inspiring results’.

Take a look at these 18 photos of students collecting their A-level results at Southmoor Academy this morning.

1. Big day

The school say 100 percent of their students passed all their A-levels and just over 35 percent achieved three A-Levels at grade A* to B.

Photo: Southmoor Academy Sixth Form

2. Waiting for results

Students at Southmoor Academy collected their A-level results today, August 10.

Photo: Southmoor Academy Sixth Form

3. Great news

Just over 15 percent of students received three A-Levels at grade A* to A.

Photo: Southmoor Academy Sixth Form

4. Surprised

The school have said they are 'immensely proud' of all their students.

Photo: Southmoor Academy Sixth Form

