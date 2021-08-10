Police appeal for information after vandals graffiti the children’s play area in Roker Park
Northumbria Police are appealing for information after sharing photos online of playground equipment in Roker Park that was damaged by graffiti.
Sunderland Police have shared images on Twitter on Tuesday, August 10, of graffiti on playground equipment and bins surrounding the children’s play area in Roker Park.
Officers are now appealing to members of the public for help in locating those who are responsible for the vandalism – branding it as “really sad to see” and “disrespectful to the community”.
Police have also highlighted that it will now come at a cost to Sunderland City Council to remove the graffiti from the park.
The tweet from Sunderland Police said: “Really sad to see graffiti daubed on playground equipment in Roker Park and at the seafront.
“It is disrespectful to the community and comes at a cost to @SunderlandUK (Sunderland City Council) who have to remove it.
“We are trying to identify the person responsible. If you can help please get in touch.”
Sunderland City Council also shared the images on Twitter and urged people to get in contact with police if they know who is responsible or if they recognise the graffiti tags.
The local authority added: “We'd welcome any information about the graffiti in Roker Park if anyone recognises the tags then please contact @NPSunderland.
"Our teams work hard to ensure our facilities continue to be accessible for all to enjoy.”
Anyone will information relating to the incident will be able to get in touch via the “Tell Us Something” page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.