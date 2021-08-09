Here is a round up of people who were jailed for various crimes last month.
They all pleaded guilty and were jailed at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Jack Phillipson
Phillipson, 27, of Collingwood Court, Washington, was sentenced to six years in jail with an extended three-year licence period for arson being reckless to whether life would be endangered and breach of a restraining order

2. Declan Lancaster
Lancaster, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for life for manslaughter and arson being reckless as to the endangerment of life

3. Dean Spurr
Spurr, 37, of Rowan Close, was jailed for a year for supplying cannabis

4. Martin Pace
Pace, 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight months for two charges of assault on an emergency worker.
