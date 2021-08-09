Wearside criminals kept the courts busy last month.

Arson, manslaughter and causing death by dangerous driving - 12 criminals from in and around Sunderland who were jailed in July

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:19 pm

Here is a round up of people who were jailed for various crimes last month.

They all pleaded guilty and were jailed at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. Jack Phillipson

Phillipson, 27, of Collingwood Court, Washington, was sentenced to six years in jail with an extended three-year licence period for arson being reckless to whether life would be endangered and breach of a restraining order

2. Declan Lancaster

Lancaster, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for life for manslaughter and arson being reckless as to the endangerment of life

3. Dean Spurr

Spurr, 37, of Rowan Close, was jailed for a year for supplying cannabis

4. Martin Pace

Pace, 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight months for two charges of assault on an emergency worker.

