Sunderland Conservatives welcome new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch

Sunderland Conservatives have given their backing to Kemi Badenoch after she was elected as the new Tory leader.

Kemi Badenoch | Getty Images

Ms Badenoch became the first black woman to lead a major European political party as she was named Tory leader on Saturday.

She took around 56% of the 95,000 votes, in a poll that had a 73% turnout of eligible members, to defeat Robert Jenrick.

The result also made her the first black leader of a major UK political party, following Rishi Sunak’s milestone as the first Asian leader of one of the main parties.

The former Business Secretary becomes the fourth female Tory leader, following in the footsteps of her political heroine Margaret Thatcher, as well as the more recent leaders Theresa May and Liz Truss.

However, she did not make reference to her race or gender upon her victory, and in subsequent interviews has said she wishes to see a him when ‘the colour of someone’s skin is as unremarkable as their hair or eye colour’.

In a joint statement, councillors in the Sunderland Conservative Council Group on Sunderland City Council said Ms Badenoch would ‘expose the hypocrisy’ of Labour and its broken commitments.

“Sunderland's Conservative councillors welcome Kemi Badenoch’s election as Conservative Party Leader,” it read,

“Kemi is a force to be reckoned with. She has stood up for common sense and conservative principles during her time in politics.

"Her straight-talking, no-nonsense attitude will be a refreshing change to Keir Starmer, who has already frustrated so many Sunderland residents with his broken promises and Winter Fuel Allowance cut.

“We will support her as she renews the Conservative Party.”