A huge funding package worth over £40m that will help unlock more than 1,000 new riverside homes in Sunderland has been welcomed by civic leaders as “a vitally important step forward in the city’s transformation”.

More than £41m of external grant funding has been secured by Sunderland City Council from Homes England, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), and the North East Combined Authority (NECA).

Developments including Sheepfolds and the new pedestrian bridge which are already taking place in the Riverside area of the city. | Creo

At a Cabinet Meeting held today [November 14], the city’s portfolio holders said the support would unlock Riverside Sunderland’s next phase of development, which will see more than 1,000 new homes – that will attract some 2,500 new residents – built over the coming years.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Michael Mordey officially signed off receipt of the bumper funding package, which will support the delivery of infrastructure and remediation of key brownfield development sites in the Riverside Sunderland and Sunniside regeneration areas.

Cllr Mordey said: “This represents a significant vote of confidence in the city and a commitment to our plans for a transformed urban heart for Sunderland.

“This city and this local authority is recognised nationally as a place that delivers on its commitments, a place that is capable of public-sector led change, built on strong partnerships.

“To secure this level of investment in housing infrastructure is unprecedented and a demonstration of the level of ambition and confidence we have in Sunderland.

“The next phase of the transformation of Riverside Sunderland is the development of high quality homes, which will increase the residential population in the city providing an additional boost to retailers and leisure operators in the city centre by day and night.”

The bulk of the funding - £29.75m - has been secured from Homes England.

The funding will enable preparatory work to commence on key Riverside Sunderland sites, which will make them ‘shovel ready’ for private developers move in to create attractive new urban homes across the city centre.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for housing, regeneration and business, said: “There can be few local authorities across the UK that are leveraging funding more effectively than Sunderland, to ensure that our city’s transformation can continue at a pace and scale that matches our ambition.

“When we make bids for funding, it is backed up by delivery and – as residents have seen across the Riverside Sunderland site – there is a growing sense of momentum that is fuelling a once-in-a-generation transformation in the heart of the city.

“The result is a better place to live, work and play.”