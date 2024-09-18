Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The New Wear Footbridge is now spanning its full length over the river in a huge moment for the project.

The final steel section shaping the structure was carefully lifted into place on Monday, September 16.

Spanning 105-metres, the steel section is the last part of the structural frame to be installed, meaning work can now begin on the fitting out of the bridge.

The New Wear Footbridge is the latest addition to Sunderland’s skyline, and is the centrepiece of regeneration work on either side of the river.

It will connect the former Vaux Brewery site and the Sheepfolds, and is an essential component of the £500million Riverside Sunderland development.

The project will see 32-hectares of prime land in the centre of the city transformed over the next decade.

A new central business district providing over one million sq ft of Grade A office space, 1,000 new homes and a wealth of new leisure developments are all part of the ambitious scheme.

The new Sunderland Eye Hospital, the Housing and Innovation Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), Riverside Park and Culture House are also part of Riverside Sunderland.

The new footbridge will help connect all of the developments, improving accessibility to the city centre and Sheepfolds and providing a major boost to footfall.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council , said: “The New Wear Footbridge is a key part of the Riverside Sunderland development which will absolutely transform this prime city centre site over the next decade.

“Bridging the Sheepfolds and the city centre, it will significantly improve accessibility to venues such as the Stadium of Light, and Sheepfolds Stables, while taking significant strain from the Wearmouth Bridge, which is one of the main transport arteries into the city.

“Providing a significant boost to local businesses, it will also have a huge impact on the city’s skyline, as yet another stunning structure begins to reshape our city centre for generations to come.

“It’s been fantastic seeing it all come together and as more developments rise from the ground, we look forward to seeing even more cranes move onto the site as yet more projects come to fruition.”

Leading civil engineering business VolkerStevin has overseen the development and installation of the New Wear Footbridge.

Mike Rimmer, senior project manager at VolkerStevin, said: “It’s great to see the final section of bridge get lifted into place.

“This is a fantastic achievement for the whole team and a testament to the hard work, coordination and collaboration between our lifting and marine teams to ensure all the lifts could be completed successfully and safely.

“You can now see this fantastic structure take shape on the Sunderland skyline, it’s a proud moment for the entire team.”

The assembling of the bridge structure follows news last month that PlaceFirst has been appointed as the lead contractor for the Farringdon Row housing development at Riverside Sunderland.

A 165-home community, the homes will sit to the west of the new footbridge on the south side of the River Wear, with ground expected to be broken on the site in Summer 2025.

Cllr Johnston added: “Work is already progressing apace on the New Wear Footbridge, Maker & Faber, Eye Hospital, Culture House, HICSA, and Vaux Housing, so it is fantastic to be able to add Farringdon Row to that list.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many developments under construction in the city at any one time. It is one of the most exciting periods in the city’s history and I am incredibly proud to be involved. Long may it continue.”

For more information on Riverside Sunderland, visit: https://www.riversidesunderland.com/