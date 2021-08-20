Sunderland City Council confirms that Raich Carter Sports Centre swimming pool will reopen in the autumn
The swimming pool at the Raich Carter Sports Centre in Hendon will reopen later this year with plans for further investment for the centre.
Sunderland City Council has announced that it is looking to reopen the swimming pool at the Raich Carter Sports Centre this autumn as part of its continued reopening programme following the easing of Covid restrictions.
The council has also revealed that it is planning to go out to consultation with local residents on plans for future investment in the centre.
It follows an online petition, which reached over 800 signatures, that urged Sunderland City Council and Everyone Active to reopen the pool at the centre.
As it stands, it is the only swimming pool in Sunderland that is yet to reopen following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Councillor Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, said: "I’m conscious that there have been recent rumours around the pool at the Raich Carter Centre reopening and also that the local community is very keen to see it open once again.
“I know the pool is a greatly valued facility in the area and I’m happy to be in the position to assure residents that plans are in place for it to reopen in the Autumn.
“We are also planning to hold a number of Let’s Talk events in Hendon in the coming weeks to listen to residents' views on the overall facility and which areas of it they would like to see investment in.
"This is in line with our healthy city plan objective of encouraging residents to be more active."