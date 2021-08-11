Hundreds sign petition urging Everyone Active to reopen the Raich Carter Centre swimming pool

The pool closed in March last year as the first Covid-19 lockdown was implemented and has not opened since – despite all other swimming pools at Everyone Active sites across Sunderland reopening as coronavirus restrictions eased.

All other services at the centre, such as the gym and outdoor facilities have all reopened following the Covid-19 lockdown, with the pool being the only facility that is unavailable.

Joanne Wooton, from Ryhope, set up an online petition, which has so far gathered over 500 signatures, to urge Everyone Active and Sunderland City Council to consider reopening the pool.

The mum-of-two has revealed to the Echo that she isn’t surprised by the amount of support that it has received and highlighted that the use of a swimming pool is one of the key things to an Everyone Active membership.

The 33-year-old said: “To be honest, I did expect quite a bit of support from it as a lot of people use that pool and I know that a lot of them do agree with me that it should be reopened.

"The centre is a fabulous part of the community and it is not fair that local people need to travel elsewhere to have use of a pool.

"I’ve heard that the staff, who are all lovely, are constantly getting complaints about it not being open and I know that it isn’t their fault but considering use of the pool is included in the memberships, it's no wonder people have something to say.”

Everyone Active have said that they are keeping plans to reopen the swimming pool “under review” and that customers can use other swimming facilities across the city.

A spokesperson said: "As part of the phased approach to reopening facilities in Sunderland the swimming pool at Raich Carter Sports Centre will continue to remain closed at this time.

“Customers can continue to use swimming facilities at other sites including Sunderland Aquatic Centre and Silksworth Community Pool. The other facilities at Raich Carter are open as usual.

“For details on activities and opening times across all centres please visit www.everyoneactive.com/centre/

“The City Council and Everyone Active will keep this under review.”

She added: “There are some parts of the local area that the Raich Carter serves that are very under privileged and therefore not everyone has the means to travel to other parts of Sunderland to use a pool.

"Some people are unable to drive or have the means to be able to afford a bus or a taxi to another centre so it is not as easy as saying ‘just go somewhere else’.

"I just don’t understand what there is that needs to be reviewed, it is a shame to see the pool just sat there, still full, still in working order, with the doors closed to the public.”