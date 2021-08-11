Police were called to Vine Place yesterday evening, Tuesday, August 10, after reports that two men and a woman had been injured and their money stolen.

A cordon remained in place along a stretch of Holmeside outside the Panda buffet restaurant, close to the scene of the initial report, this morning as investigations into the incident continued.

The cordon in place this morning

Officers attended the scene after reports people had been hurt in a ‘dispute’ in the city centre.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed three people had suffered minor injuries and had money stolen and two men had been arrested: “We can confirm we are investigating reports of a dispute on Vine Place on Tuesday.

"It was reported that a group of people had been involved in a dispute at around 8pm during which two men and a woman were allegedly assaulted and had small quantities of money stolen from them.

"Officers attended the scene and two men – aged 33 and 30 – were arrested. They remain in custody at this time.

Two men have been arrested

"None of the victims have been seriously injured and this is being treated as an isolated incident.”

Now officers are asking for anyone with any information about what had happened to get in touch: "Enquiries into the incidents are ongoing and anyone who witnessed what happened can report it through the ‘Tell Us Something’ pages of our website quoting reference NP-20210810-0990.”

