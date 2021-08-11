Police investigating after a man was reported trying car doors during the early hours in Sunderland
Northumbria Police have launched an investigation after a man was reported to have been trying car doors during the early hours.
Officers have confirmed that an investigation is underway following the reported incident on Avonmouth Road in the Farringdon area of Sunderland during the early hours of Tuesday, August 10.
Police have said that no items have been reported to them as stolen following the incident but they would like to identify the man as part of their investigation.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are investigating reports that a man was trying car doors on Avonmouth Road in the Farringdon area of Sunderland in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
“Nothing has been reported as stolen at this time but enquiries to identify the man are ongoing and anyone with information, or who has a victim of a theft in the area, is asked to contact us through the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website quoting reference NP-20210810-0639.”