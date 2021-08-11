Police investigating after a man was reported trying car doors during the early hours in Sunderland

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation after a man was reported to have been trying car doors during the early hours.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 10:29 am

Officers have confirmed that an investigation is underway following the reported incident on Avonmouth Road in the Farringdon area of Sunderland during the early hours of Tuesday, August 10.

Police have said that no items have been reported to them as stolen following the incident but they would like to identify the man as part of their investigation.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are investigating reports that a man was trying car doors on Avonmouth Road in the Farringdon area of Sunderland in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are investigating after a man was reported to have been trying car doors on Avonmouth Road during the early hours of Tuesday, August 10. Photo: Google Maps.

Read More

Read More
Sunderland councillor offers reward for information after vandals graffiti child...

“Nothing has been reported as stolen at this time but enquiries to identify the man are ongoing and anyone with information, or who has a victim of a theft in the area, is asked to contact us through the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website quoting reference NP-20210810-0639.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.