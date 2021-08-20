Sunderland thug attacked former partner with curtain pole and glass bowl

Anthony Purvis

Anthony Purvis was jailed for 30 months in 2018 for a shocking kicking attack, aimed at the victim's stomach and private parts, when she was 24 weeks pregnant.

The 40-year-old "coward" was let out on licence in April last year and within months had left the same woman with a catalogue of shocking injuries.

A judge at Newcastle Crown Court has now branded Purvis a "cowardly bully who beats women and resorts to using weapons to do so".

Prosecutor Alec Burns said the first attack was on November 4 when he turned up at the woman's home on valium.

Mr Burns told the court: "She knew he had taken Valium because he was argumentative.

"He hit her with a curtain pole probably 12, 15 or 20 times, all over her body."

The court heard Purvis left the house but turned up the following day "as if nothing had happened".

Mr Burns said: "He was drunk or intoxicated on drugs.

"He had an argument with her because he had misplaced his Valium.

"He punched her repeatedly to her face and head. He stamped on her when she was lying on the floor."

The court heard while the victim tried to flee to safety upstairs Purvis chased after her and smashed a glass bowl over her head, causing a serious woundthat required multiple staples.

He also bit her hand as she tried to push him away.

The court was told that police arrived at the victim's house while Purvis was still there but he got into his car and drove off, while an officer's arm was reaching in through his window.

He spat water in the face of a police officer, who he had told he was "Covid 19 positive" and said he needed to go to hospital .

At Sunderland Royal Hospital, the court heard that he headbutted a glass panel and broke it.

Purvis, of King Henry Court, Sunderland, admitted assault, causing grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, assault on an emergency worker, having noinsurance and no licence.

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced him to four years behind bars with a one year extended licence period and four year road ban.

The judge said Purvis is a "dangerous offender" and told him: "You are a cowardly bully who beats women and resorts to using weapons to do so."

Judge Gittins also issued Purvis with a lifelong restraining order.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Purvis has started to accept responsibility for his bad behaviour and that he needs to "break the cycle".

Mr Cornberg said Purvis was recalled to prison after the attacks last November and the ten months he has been in custody will not count towards the sentence imposed today.