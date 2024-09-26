Plans for house in multiple occupation in Sunderland neighbourhood refused over noise fears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new house in multiple occupation (HMO) in a Sunderland street have been refused over fears neighbours could be impacted by “noise and disturbance”.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has blocked an application for 6 Beechwood Street in the city’s Millfield ward.

Plans submitted earlier this year aimed to convert the ‘dwelling house’ into a seven-bed HMO, a property type where multiple households typically live in individual bedrooms with access to a communal kitchen and living space.

Proposed floor plans for 6 Beechwood Street included a large living area and a kitchen/dining area, one bedroom and a cycle and refuse storage area on the ground floor.

General view of Beechwood Street, Sunderland. Credit: Google Maps

In addition, four bedrooms were proposed on the first floor, as well as another two bedrooms on the second floor, with all bedrooms benefiting from ensuite facilities.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, four public objections were submitted, including from some neighbours and the chair of Thornholme Residents’ Association.

The Residents’ Association raised concerns about parking issues near the repurposed Burn Park Church and future HMO occupants “exacerbating the situation” due to the lack of “significant parking” to the rear of the application property.

One objector said the “parking situation on Beechwood Street and nearby Beechwood Terrace” had already “reached a dangerous level” and noted potential links between a new HMO and anti-social behaviour.

Another objector added that even if HMO occupants didn’t have vehicles, visitors and deliveries would still “add to the already very frustrating and unsafe excessive number of vehicles parking in the street”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on September 25, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, raised no objections on highway safety grounds and said the proposal would “not have a negative impact with regard to car parking provision” and “would raise no pedestrian safety concern”.

However, the plans were refused for several other reasons, including noise concerns and the “overconcentration of HMOs within the vicinity”.

While council planners said there was an “acknowledged role for HMO accommodation within the city based around providing affordable and flexible accommodation”, it was argued that “increased numbers of multiple occupancy properties can have the potential to create harmful impacts”.

This includes “a reduction in social cohesion and tenure imbalance with a shift from permanent family homes to more transient accommodation as well as increased noise and disturbance, resulting from an increase in the transient population of areas”.

Council planners indicated that around 12 per cent of residential properties within a 100-metre radius of 6 Beechwood Street were already HMOs, and that a new HMO would clash with council HMO policies by “exacerbating this proportion even further”.

A second reason for refusal included the proposed change of use having an “adverse impact upon amenity of the occupiers of nearby properties, with regard to noise and disturbance”.

Council planners acknowledged the property could house a large family but noted that more than a dozen people could be living in the HMO, if approved.

It was argued that “there would be 13 individuals coming and going from the property, potentially at all hours of the day and night”, which would have a “negative impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents, with regard to noise and disturbance”.

The third reason for refusal included the “absence of a financial contribution” towards the council’s strategic programme to mitigate “increased recreational pressures on nearby European-designated ecology sites”.

The council decision report added: “The proposed development has been found to be unacceptable in principle.

“And although it would be acceptable with regard to the amenity afforded to occupiers and highway safety, it would not be acceptable with regard to the impact on neighbouring dwellings, with regard to noise and disturbance”.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the secretary of state.

For more information on the planning application or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01507/FUL