Fresh plans for flats near a city centre music venue have been submitted to council planning chiefs, months after a similar bid for accommodation was refused.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a new application for a property at 24 Holmeside in the city’s Millfield ward.

The application is linked to the space above Dr Q’s Food Factory, which sits directly adjacent to the Panda Garden Buffet.

Earlier this year, plans to convert the first floor space into one flat with five bedrooms were rejected by Sunderland City Council’s planning department over noise concerns.

General view of Holmeside, Sunderland (Feb, 2024). Credit: LDRS

A new planning application is seeking planning permission to change the use of the same first floor space at 24 Holmeside into two flats.

Proposed plans for the building’s first floor show two one-bedroom flats with separate entrances, with one larger flat containing a study, bathroom, kitchen and living space.

The second flat, situated towards the rear of the property, includes a bathroom, living space and kitchen facilities.

A planning application submitted to council officials describes the development as “two independent flats” and states “all rooms will have natural light through existing windows”, as well as cycle storage being provided.

When considering the previous five-bedroom scheme for the building’s first floor, Sunderland City Council’s planning department said the proposal was “unacceptable in respect of provision of adequate amenity for the future occupiers, particularly with regards to noise nuisance”.

Council planners, in a decision report, noted the development “did not meet the national space standards”, would be classed as an HMO by providing accommodation for eight people, and that external alterations such as rooflights were not classed as a ‘permitted development’.

The council decision report also noted the local authority environmental health service’s concerns about the suitability of the site as a residential dwelling.

This was because of “existing noise sources impacting upon potential occupiers of the proposed dwelling”, including noise from live music venue Independent.

However, the planning application for the new scheme submitted this month (September, 2024) notes a “full noise assessment has been carried out and the full recommendations have been incorporated on the proposed plans to address the noise concerns from neighbouring premises”.

The planning application adds: “This involves upgrading the floor to the commercial ground floor use along with party walls and upgrading glazing to ensure the required acoustic insulation levels are met.

“This will [also] involve fixed shut windows and [the] installation [of a] mechanical ventilation system with heat recovery in the loft space”.

A decision on new plans for two flats at the property will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 14, 2024.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01919/PCM