Plans for a five-bedroom flat on Wearside have been blocked following council noise concerns and fears a city centre music venue could be impacted.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused an application for a property at 24 Holmeside in the city’s Millfield ward.

The application, submitted earlier this year, was linked to the space above Dr Q’s Food Factory, which sits directly adjacent to the Panda Garden Buffet.

General view of Holmeside, Sunderland (Feb, 2024) Credit: LDRS

New plans sought permission to change the use of the space to one flat, which would be subdivided to provide five bedrooms.

The plans indicated two of the bedrooms would have en-suite bathroom facilities, along with three additional bedrooms, a bathroom area and a kitchen and living area.

An application form said the space had been vacant for several months and that all proposed rooms would have “natural light via existing windows and new large roof lights”.

It was also noted that party walls would be “upgraded to address the noise concerns from neighbouring premises”.

During a council consultation exercise, however, the plans sparked strong opposition with around 14 objections submitted to the local authority’s planning department.

Concerns were raised about the residential use and implications for grassroots music venue and nightclub Independent, particularly around potential “noise complaints from future residents”.

The Music Venue Trust charity, music and arts venue Pop Recs, the former owner of Independent and local creatives were among those raising concerns about the future of Independent if the flat was approved.

Several objectors said the plans would “put the operation of a cultural stakeholder in the city at peril”, with potentially “catastrophic” impacts on the local live music scene.

The Music Venue Trust, in a consultation response, added “complaints about the venue would add further pressure to the continued operation of the business, which has already had to cope with the Covid lockdown and the restricted and ongoing recovery since”.

A council decision report summarised the objectors’ concerns as the “risk of restrictive and punitive action being taken against the existing venue” at Holmeside.

Another objector also raised concerns about the plans representing a house in multiple occupation (HMO) and referenced the current “over-saturation” of the property types in the city centre.

After considering the planning application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on April 9, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposal was “unacceptable in respect of provision of adequate amenity for the future occupiers, particularly with regards to noise nuisance”.

It was noted that the development “did not meet the national space standards”, would be classed as an HMO by providing accommodation for eight people, and that external alterations such as rooflights were not classed as a ‘permitted development’.

The council decision report also noted the local authority environmental health service’s concerns about the suitability of the site as a residential dwelling.

This was because of “existing noise sources impacting upon potential occupiers of the proposed dwelling”, including noise from live music venue Independent.

It was concluded that the development would lead to future occupants of the accommodation “being adversely impacted by noise, to the detriment of their residential amenity”.

Although the potential of “forced closed windows” for the flat were discussed, it was concluded these changes would not provide an “acceptable level of amenity to the prospective occupiers”.

More information on the planning application and council decision can be found via Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website.