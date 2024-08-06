Plans in for new HMO in Sunderland residential area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 6 Beechwood Street in the city’s Millfield ward.
New plans aim to convert the property from a ‘dwelling house’ to a seven-bed HMO.
A house in multiple occupation is a property type where multiple households typically live in individual bedrooms and share some communal facilities.
This can include communal kitchen areas, communal living space and in some cases, communal bathroom facilities.
Proposed floor plans for 6 Beechwood Street show how the building would be subdivided if the HMO use was approved.
On the ground floor, plans propose a large living area and a kitchen/dining area, one bedroom and a cycle storage and refuse storage area.
Elsewhere, four bedrooms are proposed on the first floor and another two bedrooms are proposed on the second floor.
All proposed bedrooms include an ensuite bathroom, apart from one first floor bedroom which would have a ‘private off-suite’ on the second floor.
Planning documents published on Sunderland City Council’s website do not provide any information on the proposed tenants for the HMO.
The planning application adds that HMO conversion work has not started at the property.
A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of September 25, 2024.
For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01507/FUL
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.