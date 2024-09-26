Decision day for new Aldi supermarket which could create 40 jobs in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new Aldi supermarket on Wearside creating around 40 jobs are set to go before city councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss a planning application for land off Philadelphia Lane between Shiney Row and Newbottle, and north of Houghton.

This included the proposed erection of a “retail unit with associated access, car parking, hard and soft landscaping and associated works”.

New Aldi store proposed for land off Philadelphia Lane, near Houghton-le-Spring. Picture: Google Maps

Those behind the scheme previously said the principle of a retail food store had already been established through the granting of outline planning permission at the site.

According to a city council planning report prepared for decision-makers, a ‘reserved matters’ planning application from developers linked to this previous food store plan has not been decided yet by the local authority.

The separate planning application due to be discussed by councillors next week includes a different access point and food store location within the site, as well as a larger area of gross internal space.

During a council public consultation on the new planning application, there were 12 comments in support and two objections.

Supporters said the food store would create jobs and benefit residents of new build houses in the area, as well as reducing driving to similar stores further away and regenerating the area.

One objection came from a member of the public raising concerns about impacts on small local businesses, additional litter and increased traffic.

Meanwhile, another objection was submitted on behalf of discount retailer chain Lidl raising technical concerns about the Aldi application and the new store’s potential impact on Houghton-le-Spring town centre.

A statement on behalf of Lidl said a new “out-of-centre retail unit may further deter people away from visiting and shopping in the town centre” and could have “a significant adverse impact on its vitality”.

Sunderland City Council planning officers, in a report prepared ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, have recommended Aldi’s plans for approval.

It was noted that the plans were “in accordance with both local and national retail planning policy” and would “not appear to lead to a material loss of daylight or privacy for the occupiers of nearby land and buildings”.

It was also argued that the “modern appearance of the proposed food store would integrate successfully within the context of modern housing and infrastructure”.

This included the development’s siting “within the context of recently constructed dwelling houses to the north and the under construction roundabout on Philadelphia Lane”.

The committee report prepared for councillors added the new Aldi store would create around 40 jobs and set out proposed opening hours and delivery information.

This includes 8am-10pm opening hours, Monday and Sunday, and proposed deliveries including “four heavy goods vehicles per day, on a 24/7 basis”.

Council documents said a total of 100 car parking spaces are proposed, including five accessible bays and nine parent and child bays, as well as four electric vehicle charging points and cycle parking.

Benefits of the Aldi development, cited in a planning report, included “enhancing consumer choice in a reasonably accessible location” and “remediating former industrial land and the provision of biodiversity net gain”.

The council committee report added: “The benefits can also be given further weight given that the proposed development would contribute towards the Council’s low carbon framework and low carbon action plan.

“Officers therefore consider the minimal and less than substantial harm caused to the setting of a listed building, the National Coal Board Central Garage, would be outweighed by the minor-moderate benefits arising from the proposed development”.

A decision on the planning application rests with members of the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on Monday, September 30.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 5.30pm at City Hall and will be open to the public.

For more information on the Aldi plan or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/00358/FUL