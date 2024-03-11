What we know about plans for a new Aldi in Philadelphia Lane after proposals submitted to Sunderland City Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new Aldi supermarket on the outskirts of Sunderland have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for land at Philadelphia Lane between Shiney Row and Newbottle, and north of Houghton.

According to planning documents, the site once housed a bus station before its demolition, and Aldi Stores Ltd is now looking for planning permission to open a supermarket.

New Aldi store proposed for land off Philadelphia Lane, near Houghton. Picture: Google Maps

This includes the erection of a new retail unit with associated access, parking, hard and soft landscaping and other associated works.

Plans have been submitted with a range of supporting documents outlining the future benefits of a discount foodstore at the site.

This includes “creating active use and new jobs” and “broadening the range of food retail facilities and improving choice for nearby residents”.

A masterplan for the wider area includes a new roundabout and access road from Philadelphia Lane, from which the Aldi site has an access point including a right turn lane to “prevent traffic congestion”.

A total of 100 on-site car parking spaces would also be provided to serve the Aldi foodstore, as well as 16 cycle spaces across eight Sheffield stands.

The design and access statement adds: “It is considered the proposed use, amount of development, layout, scale and appearance are acceptable in design terms and the proposals will deliver a modern, contemporary design which will improve the visual appearance of the site and the surrounding area.

“The proposed store reflects the scale and massing of the adjacent buildings, existing and proposed, in the surrounding area. It includes the provision of EV charging bays and secure cycle parking”.

A planning, retail and heritage statement claims the plans would “promote social inclusion and facilitate sustainable travel patterns – with residents no longer needing to travel further afield to access a suitable foodstore”.

It was noted that the principle of a retail foodstore at the site had already been established through the previous granting of outline planning permission.

On proposed employment for the new Aldi store, the statement adds: “It is important to acknowledge that the foodstore will contribute a range of good quality, flexible retail positions which are within walking distance from the surrounding residential area.

“A discount foodstore of the scale proposed would typically employ 40 to 50 members of staff.

“Finally, the scheme is eminently deliverable, with Aldi targeting construction within 18 months of obtaining planning permission”.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of June 4, 2024.