It’s hoped the facility will be in action by autumn 2024

Residents are being invited to share their views on plans for a new short-break and day care home on Wearside.

Together for Children (TfC), which delivers children’s services on behalf of Sunderland City Council, has submitted a planning application for a new centre at Red Gables, a five-bedroom detached property in East Rainton.

Children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and their families look set to benefit from the facility, with the total cost of purchase and conversion estimated to be around £1.7million.

Red Gables. Picture released by Sunderland City Council.

The Red Gables building was later purchased for TfC by Sunderland City Council, with the acquisition approved by the local authority’s cabinet of senior councillors in October, 2023.

The decision, which was taken in the private part of the cabinet meeting, was referred to in council documents as ‘purchase of residential property for the provision of short breaks”.

TfC said the new facility aims to provide a “safe space for day, evening, overnight or weekend activities to take place for the young people accessing the provision”.

It added that as a centre for daytime outreach, group activities and short breaks, the building has large grounds with space for play and development, and can offer other services including therapy and overnight care, as well as hosting events.

External alterations in the planning application include making the home fully accessible for wheelchair users and adding new fencing around the garden.

Internal alterations are necessary to suit the needs of users and plans include adding accessible bathrooms and an enlarged bathroom with specialist equipment, plus a new kitchen, sensory room, office and new finishes.

Planning documents state “a minimum of four members of staff will be present on site at any time”, with the home also having capacity for two parking spaces, plus a double garage and long drive.

A planning statement submitted to council officials notes the proposals are of a high-quality design and would not impact residential amenity, highways or nearby heritage buildings.

The planning statement adds: “The proposal would meet an identified need for safe and accessible short-term accommodation for children and young people with specific housing, health and social requirements, as well as providing support to their families”.

As part of a formal planning consultation on the Red Gables proposals, city residents can view the plans and make comments via the council’s planning portal website.

Families that use SEND services are also expected to be consulted about the outdoor space and facilities at the site, subject to necessary permissions being secured for the conversions and adaption works in and outside the building.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of February 14, 2024.

Even if planning permission is granted before this date, it is expected to take several months before the care centre can officially open.

This is linked to other requirements needed for the space, including permissions from children’s services watchdog Ofsted.

It is hoped the conversion of the Red Gables building will be completed this year, with the first children and families being hosted at the new provision by autumn 2024.

Following the end of short breaks work with the Grace House charity, it is understood that “interim arrangements” have also been put in place.