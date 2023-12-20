Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Red Gables. Picture released by Sunderland City Council.

People with special needs and disabilities and their families in Sunderland look set to benefit after plans were submitted for a new short-break and day care home in the city.

Together for Children (TfC), which delivers children's services on behalf of Sunderland City Council, has submitted a planning application for a new centre at Red Gables, a five-bedroom detached property in East Rainton.

The building was purchased for TfC by Sunderland City Council, with the acquisition approved by the authority's cabinet of senior councillors in October 2023.

The total cost of the purchase and conversion is anticipated to be around £1.708m.

Subject to the planning process, design and fitting out works, and permissions from children’s services watch-dog Ofsted, it is hoped the property’s conversion could be completed and hosting its first children and families by autumn 2024.

TfC said as a centre for daytime outreach, group activities and short breaks, the property has extensive grounds with ample space for play and development, and can offer other services including therapy, overnight care and also host events.

External alterations in the planning application include making the property accessible for wheelchair users (ramps, low threshold doors, automatic doors etc) and adding new fencing around the garden.

Internal alterations are necessary to suit the needs of users and plans include adding accessible bathrooms and an enlarged bathroom with specialist equipment. Plus a new kitchen, sensory room, office and new finishes.

The council's Cabinet Member for Children, Learning and Skills, Councillor Linda Williams said: "We believe Red Gables is an ideal property and opportunity to provide our new high quality short-term break provision.

"As we go through this planning process, we’ve outlined how we want to make it a homely and outdoor space providing breaks. This is alongside helping children and young people to learn, have fun, socialise and gain independence in a supportive and comfortable environment."

Families that use SEND services are to be consulted about the outdoor space and facilities, subject to securing all the necessary permissions for the conversions and adaption works in and outside the property.

Jill Colbert OBE, chief executive of TfC, said: "We’ve begun speaking to families about our exciting plans for Red Gables. Our vision for Red Gables is to create a nurturing environment for children while families are given a chance to recharge and knowing their children are happy and in safe hands.

"We will be continuing to work alongside families as we look to make Red Gables the best it can be and continue to make real and positive differences to all families in Sunderland."