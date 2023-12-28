Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents of disabled children are pleased with Sunderland City Council's purchase of new respite care facility Red Gables, but still feel angry and let down over the time taken to acquire the building and the "stress and turmoil" caused during the interim period.

Council chiefs revealed earlier in December that the local authority had purchased Red Gables, a five-bedroom detached property in East Rainton, on behalf of Together for Children Sunderland.

A planning application has also been submitted to convert the £1.7million purchase into a respite facility for disabled children and their families.

The purchase comes at the end of a long running dispute after it was announced to families in June that the previous facility at Grace House would cease to operate in November after the charity and the council could not reach an agreement following a rise in rental rate.

It led to the formation of the Give us a Break campaign group with parents saying they were left in a "desperate situation" with unsuitable alternative care provision.

The Give us a Break campaign group outside of City Hall.

Following last week's announcement of the purchase, parents have welcomed the news and are "delighted" with the new property, which includes extensive grounds, and it's suitability for their children's needs.

However, families who spoke to the Echo are still angry at the time taken and have questioned whether a replacement property would have been found if it were not for their campaign.

Kelly Whiteley's daughter Amelia, 16, is autistic, non verbal, has severe learning needs and had been attending Grace House after the closure of the previous respite facility on Sea View Road West, in 2018.

Kelly, 48, from Thorney Close, said: "I don't believe the council would have purchased this building without the Give us a Break campaign.

"It has been a disgusting and incompetent handling of the issue, which has caused unnecessary distress to already vulnerable families and should have been avoided.

"The Council knew in January that the Grace House lease provision would end, so why weren't they sourcing a building then?

"Why did it take our campaign and protests to make them act?

"My own daughter Amelia has now been moved three times in seven years and this has been so hard for her to cope with.

"Together for Children expected us to accept inadequate alternatives and to be grateful for a new building whilst waiting a year without our assessed respite.

"I am pleased about Red Gables but will never have faith in them because of their treatment towards my children."

It was a sentiment shared by Pamela Hodgson whose son Luke, 15, is autistic, has ADHD and learning disabilities.

Pamela Hodgson.

Pamela, 50, said: "I am really pleased about the purchase of Red Gables but it makes me angry that they have told us publicly as if they are proud to have done this and expect us to be grateful, when there's no excuse as to why they couldn't have done this months or years ago.

"Instead they've put families through an immense amount of stress."

The Give us a Break campaign group was led by former Sunderland councillor Pam Mann whose own daughter Tara is disabled and has previously accessed respite care.

Pam said: "The parents are delighted with the purchase of this new respite facility. It's a good building in an accessible residential village.

"There are extensive grounds and in the photographs and plans the building looks great - better than Grace House.

"However it's a real bitter sweet feeling as parents are still really angry that they have been left in this position in the first place.

"The previous facility closed in 2018. In the meantime families have been using the rented facility at Grace House but it has taken nearly six years for the Council to find a building of its own.

"I definitely feel this is something which would not have happened if it were not for our campaign."

Pam Mann outside of City Hall.

Subject to the planning process, design and fitting out works, and permissions from children’s services watch-dog Ofsted, it is hoped the property’s conversion could be completed and hosting its first children and families by autumn 2024.

However, with respite care at Grace House ceasing in November this will leave an interim period of nearly a year in which families will have to find alternative provision.

Responding to this situation a Council spokesperson said: "Children and families affected have an been allocated social workers to discuss the options and support available to them during the interim period."

Families speaking to the Echo have previously said options include personal care assistants coming into their homes and respite foster care.

Some families have also sought alternative respite provision at a centre outside of the city.

However Pam feels the current interim alternatives are unsatisfactory for parents.

She said: "Many of these families are desperate for some respite, having just been through two weeks of the Christmas holiday without suitable support.

"They have not had a real break since November. A number of families have started using The Ark respite care centre in Redcar, but this is a two hour round trip and some families don't have cars.

"They are also using it with trepidation as if one of their children were to fall ill while in respite care they would be taken to hospital in Teesside rather than Sunderland."

The new facility at Red Gables is proposed to provide a centre for "daytime outreach, group activities and short breaks".

Red Gables. Picture released by Sunderland City Council.

The property is described as having extensive grounds with ample space for play and development, and can offer other services including therapy, overnight care and also host events.

Developments outlined in the planning application include adding accessible bathrooms and an enlarged bathroom with specialist equipment, a new kitchen, sensory room, office and new finishes.

The City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Learning and Skills, Councillor Linda Williams said: "We believe Red Gables is an ideal property and opportunity to provide our new high quality short-term break provision.

"As we go through this planning process, we’ve outlined how we want to make it a homely and outdoor space providing breaks.

"This is alongside helping children and young people to learn, have fun, socialise and gain independence in a supportive and comfortable environment."

Chief Executive of Together for Children, Jill Colbert OBE said: "We’ve begun speaking to families about our exciting plans for Red Gables. Our vision for Red Gables is to create a nurturing environment for children while families are given a chance to recharge and know their children are happy and in safe hands.