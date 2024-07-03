Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposals for housing at the site of a demolished Sunderland pub are back on track following the completion of a legal agreement between developers and council planning bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has published an update on plans for The Cavalier public house site in Silksworth, which has faced delays since plans were approved last year.

The application from CJ Taverns, approved by the council’s Planning and Highways Committee in July, 2023, sought to demolish the pub and provide 14 houses and a three-storey building with five flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals also included car parking, landscaping and a new pedestrian access being provided, as well as existing vehicle access arrangements at the site being “retained and upgraded”.

3D street scene visual of proposed housing development at site of the The Cavalier, Silksworth. Picture Credit: Fitz Architects

However, the approval was subject to the completion of a section 106 agreement, which is used to secure funds from developers to help mitigate the impacts of developments.

The agreement for the development aimed to secure the provision of three affordable units on site and financial contributions towards allotments, “equipped play spaces” and open space, along with funds to boost biodiversity and funds to reduce impacts on protected coastal nature areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City planners said the application had returned to councillors so that the recommendation for approval could be amended to provide a final deadline for when the legal agreement must be completed by.

The Cavalier bar and restaurant in Silksworth (January 2022)

Councillors agreed that the legal agreement must be completed by June 30, 2024, otherwise, the application would be refused.

It was noted that without the suggested financial contributions the scheme would not be deemed “acceptable” in planning terms.

Councillor Iain Scott, speaking at the planning meeting at the time, said the move showed the council were “very serious about section 106 legal agreements” which are “important” for local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners added the approach was likely to be adopted for other planning applications that need legal agreements following updated government guidance for “an accelerated planning system”.

The Cavalier blaze was tackled by 34 firefighters.

Although The Cavalier site application was at risk of falling through if the legal agreement was not finalised in time, an update on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website confirms issues have been resolved.

The planning portal states the planning application was officially approved on June 29, 2024, and confirms planning permission is now in place.

Under planning conditions, works on the new housing development must take place within three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Planning and Highways Committee in April, 2024, council officers said the pub building had been demolished in February “for reasons of safety” following a major fire at the site at the end of last year.

3D street scene visual of proposed housing development at site of the The Cavalier, Silksworth. Picture Credit: Fitz Architects