Dramatic footage shows fire at former Sunderland pub
Video shows Cavalier fire at its peak
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the moment a former pub became engulfed in flames.
The fire destroyed the closed Cavalier pub in Silksworth in the early hours on Wednesday, November 29.
Footage sent in by reader Stephen Taggart shows the blaze at Silksworth Lane, which 34 firefighters attended.
An investigation has been launched to find out what started the fire.
In July an application was approved by Sunderland City Council for the demolition of the pub, with 14 houses and a three-storey building providing five apartments built in its place.