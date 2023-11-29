Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Echo has been sent dramatic footage of the fire which destroyed a former Sunderland pub in the early hours on Wednesday, November 29.

This is the moment a former pub became engulfed in flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire destroyed the closed Cavalier pub in Silksworth in the early hours on Wednesday, November 29.

Footage sent in by reader Stephen Taggart shows the blaze at Silksworth Lane, which 34 firefighters attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation has been launched to find out what started the fire.