BREAKING

Dramatic footage shows fire at former Sunderland pub

Video shows Cavalier fire at its peak

By Tony Gillan
Published 29th Nov 2023, 17:26 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT
The Echo has been sent dramatic footage of the fire which destroyed a former Sunderland pub in the early hours on Wednesday, November 29.

This is the moment a former pub became engulfed in flames.

The fire destroyed the closed Cavalier pub in Silksworth in the early hours on Wednesday, November 29.

Footage sent in by reader Stephen Taggart shows the blaze at Silksworth Lane, which 34 firefighters attended.

An investigation has been launched to find out what started the fire.

In July an application was approved by Sunderland City Council for the demolition of the pub, with 14 houses and a three-storey building providing five apartments built in its place.

