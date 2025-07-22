Plans to convert a residential property into a specialist care hub for children and young people with “complex needs” have been unanimously approved by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, backed an application for ‘The White House’ property at Hylton Bridge Farm in the city’s Washington North ward.

The wider application site, which sits off Downhill Lane near industrial units and the Nissan plant, contains a number of residential properties.

The planning listing confirmed TfC were seeking permission to house “up to four persons aged 11 to 17 years” at the proposed care facility, with external property alterations and boundary fencing also proposed.

A planning statement submitted with the application noted the large building had “ample outdoor amenity space and parking” and was “highly suited for TfC’s requirements due to existing security measures and the adaptability of The White House”.

The planning statement added there was “currently no specific provision established for children with complex needs within Sunderland and South Tyneside”, with the new development aiming to “create a local, regulated home to provide stable, high-quality care for children and young people”.

This included “placements for up to four children / young people aged 11 to 17 years […] reducing reliance on costly, unregulated placements.”

During a council consultation exercise on the plan there were some objections from occupiers of properties at Hylton Bridge Farm, as well as objections from “Mypetstop and Westfields Livery”, planning documents state.

The objectors’ concerns, summarised in a committee report prepared by council planning officers, included the suitability of the location, existing antisocial behaviour in the area, highway safety, the “lack of detail” around the “specific nature of the young people’s needs and supervision levels” and the increase in “care-related traffic.”

It was noted that the site had been “selected with the specific needs of occupiers in mind and residents would be afforded a good standard of accommodation in a quiet, semi-rural environment, yet with access to appropriate services and facilities as required.”

Simon Marshall, chief executive of Together for Children and director of children’s services at Sunderland City Council, spoke in support of the plans at Monday’s (July 21, 2025) Planning and Highways Committee.

“We have been developing a range of facilities in the city to enable us to meet need for our young people and our children in care and what we identified as a specific need was a facility within the city for our most complex young people,” he said.

“It’s actually a really innovative approach, it’s a multi-functional facility that’s partly funded by the Department for Education, partly funded by South Tyneside Council and partly funded by the [NHS] Integrated Care Board.

“What we recognise is that across the patch in South Tyneside and Sunderland there was a massive need for a provision for complex needs children.

“Because we don’t have that, quite often we have to commission places outside the city for them which is an extremely expensive process.

“It also means that children from Sunderland are having to access learning and provision for their accommodation quite often miles away and we wanted somewhere in the city to be able to meet our children’s needs.”

Councillors were told the care hub site was “self-sufficient” and “relatively isolated” and that children would have 24-hour supervision and support from highly trained staff, along with partnership work with health colleagues around “intensive mental health support”.

The children’s services boss said the approach would see professionals work with children and young people to enable them to return either back to their family or into other provisions within Sunderland.

In response to questions at the Planning and Highways Committee, it was confirmed that complex needs can include trauma, complex mental health needs, children who have experienced exclusion from school and those with “dysregulated behaviours”.

It was also noted that TfC expected “full occupancy” of the scheme but that if there was spare bed space available, it could potentially be offered to neighbouring councils who would be charged the “relevant fees”.

Mr Marshall added.”It is a growing demand and you will be aware of the massive pressure on our mental health services.

“What we want to do wherever possible is have ownership of it ourselves because we can control the costs then and we can, more importantly, control the quality of what we provide.

“As soon as you commission it outside the city you lose control of both those things, so what we want to do is build this provision of really high-quality practice.”

There were no objectors in attendance at the City Hall meeting where the plans were discussed.

After being put to the vote, the plans won unanimous support from members of the Planning and Highways Committee.

Councillor Graeme Miller said the site would be a “great place” for the care hub “as long as they get the security right”, while councillor Martyn Herron praised the “absolutely vital work” proposed.

Councillor Iain Scott, welcoming the scheme, added: “We’ve got construction boards across the city that are emblazoned with the words ‘city of innovation’.

“This is the kind of innovative approach that we need to tackle an acute problem that we have within the city regarding provision for children with complex needs.

“I’m satisfied that the applicant has allayed any resident concerns by confirming 24/7 supervision and the comments to the committee regarding security and this also will be managed by an Ofsted-regulated provider, again they’re ‘outstanding’ within the city.

“I’m more than happy to give this my full support.”

A planning statement submitted with the planning application said The White House had been selected for its “adaptable infrastructure” which was “well-suited for its purpose as a child-centred, non- clinical home environment.”

It was noted that a “therapy room and communal areas have also been provided to support safe and personalised care [and] the grounds of the property enable the use of rebound therapy, outdoor therapy and equestrian therapy.”

Council planning documents confirmed the care hub would be “registered with Ofsted and inspected by Ofsted annually” and would be “staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week”.

The previous planning statement from TfC also noted that children and young people using the home may “require personal care, medication, and support with learning” and that “the home is not expected to have high numbers of visitors, other than social workers, regulatory visitors and health colleagues”.

It was confirmed that “children and young people will either attend school or online tutoring, dependent on their individual needs”, with those travelling to school being “accompanied by TfC staff.”

Councillor Allison Chisnall, chair of the Planning and Highways Committee, added: “I think we all agree that these provisions are needed for young people.

“It’s sad that they are needed and it’s going to be heavily used but it’s good that Sunderland is starting this scheme.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00913/LP3