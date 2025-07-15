Plans to convert a residential property into a specialist care hub for children and young people with “complex needs” are due to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will vote on an application for a property referred to as ‘The White House’ at Hylton Bridge Farm in the city’s Washington North ward.

The wider application site, which sits off Downhill Lane near industrial units and the Nissan plant, is a complex containing a number of residential properties.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will vote on an application for a property referred to as ‘The White House’ at Hylton Bridge Farm in the city’s Washington North ward. | sn

The planning listing confirmed TfC are seeking permission for “up to four persons aged 11 to 17 years” at the proposed care facility, with external property alterations and boundary fencing also proposed.

A planning statement submitted with the application noted the five-bedroom building has “ample outdoor amenity space and parking” and is “highly suited for TfC’s requirements due to existing security measures and the adaptability of The White House”.

It also noted that there is “currently no specific provision established for children with complex needs within Sunderland and South Tyneside”, with the new development aiming to “create a local, regulated home to provide stable, high-quality care for children and young people”.

This includes “placements for up to four children / young people aged 11 to 17 years […] reducing reliance on costly, unregulated placements” and applicants confirmed “the home will not always operate at capacity, but the maximum number of children on-site at any one time will be four.”

During a council consultation exercise on the plan there were some objections from occupiers of properties at Hylton Bridge Farm, as well as objections from “Mypetstop and Westfields Livery”, planning documents state.

The objectors’ concerns, summarised in a committee report prepared by council planning officers, included the suitability of the location, existing antisocial behaviour in the area, highway safety, the “lack of detail” around the “specific nature of the young people’s needs and supervision levels” and the increase in “care-related traffic”.

One comment noted that the site was in a “rural, low-density area with no public transport access, limited lighting and general lack of infrastructure for managing complex needs”.

Elsewhere, another objector said the “river and bridge next to Hylton Bridge Farm entrance is dangerous for young vulnerable children.”

Council planning officers, in a committee report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, have recommended the plans for approval.

It was noted that the “proposed use of the property as a children’s home is acceptable in relation to the character and amenity of the locality and will provide prospective residents with an appropriate standard of accommodation”.

Although it was noted that a residential home would be lost as a result of the plans, council planners said the proposed care hub would “provide space for children with specific housing needs and on balance it is considered that the benefits of the proposal outweigh this loss”.

Council planners also said that the site had been “selected with the specific needs of occupiers in mind and residents will be afforded a good standard of accommodation in a quiet, semi-rural environment, yet with access to appropriate services and facilities as required”.

The council committee report continues: “With regard to noise and disturbance, it is acknowledged that the proposed children’s home will, by virtue of its inherent nature, generate some comings and goings from staff, management, other visitors and residents of the facility.

“However, it is considered that the proposed use of the buildingwould not necessarily be out of keeping with the character of the locality and its surroundings given that the intensity of the proposed use of the building is relatively low, with no more than four residents and three members of staff occupying a large detached two-storey building.

“As such, the comings and goings from residents and staff will be relatively infrequent and it is considered that this intensity of use would not be incompatible with the prevailing character and nature of the area or unduly detrimental to local amenity.”

In addition, it was noted that a “complaints system will be in operation, should anyone want to contact the home with regard to noise issues”.

Those behind the scheme said the care hub plans aimed to “meet identified need by providing safe and accessible short-term accommodation for children with specific housing, health, and social requirements, as well as providing support to their families.”

A planning statement previously submitted with the planning application said The White House had been selected for its “adaptable infrastructure” which was “well-suited for its purpose as a child-centred, non- clinical home environment.”

It was noted that a “therapy room and communal areas have also been provided to support safe and personalised care [and] the grounds of the property enable the use of rebound therapy, outdoor therapy and equestrian therapy.”

Council planning documents confirm the care hub would be “registered with Ofsted and inspected by Ofsted annually” and would be “staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week”.

It was noted that “children accommodated at The White House willhave a range of complex needs including, but not limited to, issues linked to trauma and emotional health difficulties”.

The proposed accommodation would include “four en-suite bedrooms to support up to four young people at any one time, and two en-suite bedrooms for overnight staff” along with a therapy room and communal areas to “support safe and personalised care”.

Externally, proposed works include “alterations to windows and doors, the conversion of the garage to a bedroom and the erection of a single storey extension, replacing the existing external courtyard and providing a therapy room”.

Other proposed works include the “formalisation” of existing parking and the erection of a 2m high timber fence to the property’s north and south boundaries and CCTV for “safety and security reasons”.

Existing outbuildings are also proposed to be removed to provide two additional parking spaces and applicants have previously said there is “ample space for car parking to accommodate staff and any visitors”.

A previous planning statement from TfC noted that children and young people using the home may “require personal care, medication, and support with learning” and that “the home is not expected to have high numbers of visitors, other than social workers, regulatory visitors and health colleagues”.

It was noted that there would be “no education provision on site” and that “children and young people will either attend school or online tutoring, dependent on their individual needs”, with those travelling to school being “accompanied by TfC staff”.

On highways matters, applicants added the “anticipated activity of the site will be commensurate with that of a typical residential dwelling, in terms of comings and goings, and the timings of shift patterns.”

The plans will be discussed by Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee on Monday, July 21, at City Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

For more information on the plan, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00913/LP3