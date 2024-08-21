Trademark elaborate signs approved for Flower Café as it prepares to open in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new food and drink venue in Sunderland city centre have taken a key step forward, following a decision by city development chiefs.

Already established in Newcastle and Alnwick, Flower Café will take up the unit in the development facing High Street West, joining The Botanist, Keel Tavern and the soon-to-open Muddler.

A planning application for signage, submitted by the cafe’s owners Sayturk Group Ltd earlier this year, showed a CGI of a floral exterior and pavement seating, in keeping with the other venues in the region.

A CGI of how the café will look by Pulp Studios Design House

The venue is described as featuring ‘an eccentric mix of global design accents, centred around a playful floral influence’ and will offer a continental style service from breakfast to late nights, and a menu of cocktails, beers, patisserie, gourmet sandwiches, sweet treats, gelato ice creams and healthy options.

After considering an advertising consent application for the development and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on August 9, 2024.

This included the “erection of [an] internally illuminated fascia sign” with “attached floral foliage”.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the area was a “commercial location” and that “it would not be considered that the lighting from the signage would have a negative impact on the surrounding commercial premises”.

The council decision report added: “The site immediately adjoins the Conservation Area (Bishopwearmouth) to the west; rather than being within the conservation area itself and the unit in question does not face onto Keel square or the Grade II-listed buildings within the vicinity.

“Given this, it is not considered that the proposed signage would have a negative impact on the heritage significance of the conservation area or Grade II-listed buildings.

“The signage and faux floral decoration are considered a quirky but attractive modern design that would enhance the frontage of the unit.

“Given the commercial nature of the surroundings and the variety of signage within the vicinity, the proposal would not appear incongruous”.

A separate planning application for an outdoor seating area at the proposed Flower Café site is still awaiting a decision from city planners.

This includes an “enclosed pavement café” with “freestanding awning and alterations to [the] existing building, including installation of condenser units to [the] roof”.

The proposed layout for the outdoor area includes tables and seats for around 46 covers looking out towards the new Culture House site, as well as around 113 covers inside.

It is hoped that the food and drink venue will open later this year, and the development is expected to create 20 new jobs.

Peter McIntyre, executive director of city development at Sunderland City Council, previously welcomed plans for the Flower Café.

In a statement earlier this year, he said: “Flower Café has been a huge success in Newcastle and like the hospitality groups behind The Botanist, the Keel Tavern and The Muddler, it is wonderful to see another business that has traditionally focused on locations north of the Tyne seeing the huge potential in our transforming city.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure that Sunderland attracts the best venues, and this is another example of that.

“We hope residents enjoy this exciting new offer.”

More information about the Flower Café planning applications can be found via Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website.