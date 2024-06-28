Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fourth and final operator has been confirmed for the units beneath Holiday Inn in Keel Square.

Already established in Newcastle and Alnwick, Flower Cafe will take up the unit in the development that faces on to High Street West, joining The Botanist, Keel Tavern and the soon to open Muddler.

A CGI of how the cafe will look by Pulp Studios Design House | Pulp Studios Design

Like The Muddler it’s also due to open this year, completing the development which has helped breathe new life into that corner of town.

A planning application submitted by the cafe’s owners, Sayturk Group Ltd, shows a CGI of a floral exterior and pavement seating, in keeping with the other venues in Newcastle’s Grainger Town and Alnwick.

Flower Cafe is described as featuring ‘an eccentric mix of global design accents, centred around a playful floral influence’ and will offer a continental style service from breakfast to late nights, and a menu of great cocktails, beers, patisserie, gourmet sandwiches, sweet treats, gelato ice creams and healthy options.

The first Flower Cafe opened in 2021 and proved so much of a hit with Tynesiders that a second cafe was opened in Alnwick at the end of 2023. It is hoped the Sunderland cafe bar will enjoy similar success.

The Cafe will take up the unit facing on to High Street West with a day and night offering | Sunderland Echo

Zafer Saygillier of Sayturk Group Ltd confirmed plans to open in the city.

Gerard McElvenny from Pulp Studios Design House, who also helped design Keel Tavern and the recently revamped Gatsby said the aim was to create a vibrant new place that would fit well with the other places to enjoy at Keel Square.

He said: “We’re delighted to have helped shape plans for a stunning new cafe bar that will provide a colourful new addition to Sunderland’s hospitality scene.

“The plans will bring something different to the city, a place that can be enjoyed by day and by evening by people who live and work in Sunderland as well as those who visit.”

Plans feature various seating, to provide cosy corners and larger areas for informal dining or special occasions.

The venue will have 113 covers inside and 46 in the outdoor space. Flower Café is expected to create 20 new jobs.

Peter McIntyre, executive director of city development at Sunderland City Council, said: “Flower Cafe has been a huge success in Newcastle and like the hospitality groups behind The Botanist, the Keel Tavern and The Muddler, it is wonderful to see another business that has traditionally focused on locations North of the Tyne seeing the huge potential in our transforming city.