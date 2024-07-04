11 images of how Sunderland's new The Flower Cafe will look

Here’s some artists’ impressions of how the new addition will look, courtesy of designers Pulp Studios Design House.
1. Wake up and smell the flowers
Stylish features include statement neon art. | Pulp Studios Design House
2. Set to bloom
Already established in Newcastle and Alnwick, Flower Cafe will take up the unit in the development that faces on to High Street West, joining The Botanist, Keel Tavern and the soon to open Muddler. | Pulp Studios Design House
3. Pretty in pink
Like The Muddler, The Flower Cafe is also due to open this year, completing the development which has helped breathe new life into that corner of town. | Pulp Studios Design House
4. Well established
A planning application submitted by the cafe’s owners, Sayturk Group Ltd, shows a CGI of a floral exterior and pavement seating, in keeping with the other venues in Newcastle’s Grainger Town and Alnwick. | Pulp Studios Design House
