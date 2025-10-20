Plans for a large digital advertising screen at a church building on Wearside have been blocked by council development bosses, after being labelled as “overbearing” and “visually obtrusive.”

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused an application for the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) LivingPraise Sunderland ‘Praise Hall’ at Pallion Road.

The building, which sits near Sunderland Royal Hospital, was once known as the New Monkey rave club but has since been revamped and has operated as a church for several years.

LivingPraise Sunderland Praise Hall, Pallion Road, Sunderland | LDRS

There is already a digital billboard elevated on columns adjacent to one side of the building, near Steels Social Club.

This included an “external illuminated LED screen to [the] north side elevation” measuring three metres in height and six metres in width, with the height from the ground to the base of the advertisement expected to be 4.9 metres.

A support document submitted to council officials said the billboard’s “luminance” would be “controlled by light sensors that regulate the screen” and that the digital display would include changes of advertisement content at “10 second intervals”.

Those behind the advertisement screen plan added the proposed digital billboard was of “an appropriate scale and design in relation to the surrounding buildings and spaces” and would “not appear intrusive within the street scene.”

After considering the planning application however, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on October 17, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said there were “no concerns over the scale, massing, and siting of the proposed installation from a highway safety perspective”.

However, council planning experts concluded that the digital display would “appear as a highly conspicuous addition to the street scene when viewed travelling south along Pallion Road”.

It was noted that “owing to its orientation toward residential dwellings along Pallion Road”, the proposed signage, on account of its “undue scale massing”, would be “read as an overbearing, visually obtrusive display, to the detriment of the visual amenities of the area”.

Elsewhere, the council’s environmental health team raised no objection to the plan, subject to a condition “in the interests of safeguarding residential amenity”.

The council decision report said this included plans to “control the luminance levels relative to the time of day (noting that the proposal may otherwise give rise to harmful impact in relation to front facing bedrooms along Ford Terrace (approximately 40m from the position of the proposed installation))”.

However, it was noted that even if these measures were put in place, the proposal would “still be considered to read as a visually harmful addition to the immediate locality”.

The council decision report adds: “The proposed signage, by virtue of its position, design, and scale massing, appears extremely prominent at this location and introduces a highly visible and incongruous feature into a street scene in which the affected receptors, as noted, are broadly residential; thus, the proposed display would be detrimental to the visual amenities of the area.”

A number of planning applications for advertising screens across Wearside have been submitted in recent years as part of an industry drive to replace traditional advertising billboard sites with digital alternatives, however some plans have been refused by local authority planners.

Applicants linked to the RCCG LivingPraise Sunderland Praise Hall previously maintained the “size and scale of the proposed display are in keeping with that of the setting” and that “the interactive aspect of the digital advertising screen would add vitality and visual interest to the street scene without detracting from the adjoining building”.

Those behind the scheme also said the “proposed display is modest in size, and is subordinate to the bulk, height, and scale of the buildings next to it.”

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01939/ADV

