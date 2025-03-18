Plans for a digital advertising screen near Sunderland Royal Hospital have been thrown out at appeal by a Government-appointed planning inspector, following concerns about visual impacts and public safety.

The national Planning Inspectorate, in a decision published this month (March, 2025), has dismissed an appeal against a previous council planning ruling for the gable end of a property in Kayll Road. In it, it said drivers could be distracted, increasing the risk of crashes.

Plans for digital billboard off Kayll Road near Sunderland Royal Hospital dismissed at appeal by Government-appointed planning inspector

This included arguments that the plans would create an “intrusive feature within the street scene”, as well as causing a “distraction to motorists” given the site’s “close proximity to busy road junctions”.

Council planners also concluded that the proposal would have an “adverse impact on highway safety, in particular road users accessing the nearby Sunderland Royal Hospital.”

Applicant Wildstone Estates Limited had previously applied for permission to replace the ‘paper and paste’ display on the junction of Kayll Road and Henderson Road with an ‘illuminated digital advertisement’.

Council planning documents said the sign would have measured six metres wide and three metres in height with “multicoloured text and background and internally illuminated aperture”.

The council refusal last year (2024) following six letters of objection from properties in Henderson Road with concerns including impacts on visual amenity, the siting and design of the advert, highway safety impacts and light pollution from the advert operating 24/7.

The applicant later lodged an appeal against the council refusal and a planning inspector was appointed by the Secretary of State to rule on the matter.

A decision published on March 17, 2025, has confirmed that the planning inspector has upheld the council’s original refusal decision and dismissed the appeal - highlighting how drivers could be distracted and then potentially cause crashes.

The planning inspector, in an appeal decision report, said the “introduction of an illuminated advertisement would form an isolated, dominant, and visually jarring addition to the street scene by reason of its substantial size, its internal illumination, and its changing images”.

It was argued that the digital sign would “further blur the distinction between the overtly residential character of Henderson Road and the scale and illumination level associated with the nearby hospital” and would “cause significant harm to amenity due to its size, positioning, illumination and display of changing images”.

The planning inspector added: “Even with conditions to control the brightness and speed of changing images, the proposed advertisement would be significantly more prominent than the existing non-illuminated advertisement.

“These factors would emphasise its disproportionate scale and commercial characteristics that would appear out of place in the predominantly domestic context.

“Therefore, it would result in significant harm to the amenity of the surrounding area.

“Furthermore, the proposal would introduce additional visual clutter when viewing north along Kayll Road, from the direction of the Chester Rd junction, from a position south of the appeal site.

“The illumination would create a striking visual feature very different to the existing paper and paste advertisement.

“This sense of clutter would be exacerbated by the presence of a second operational digital illuminated advertisement at the junction with Hylton Road to the north which would also be visible in the background.

“The cumulative impact of both advertisements would be significant and harmful to amenity.”

The planning inspector also noted examples of other digital signs mentioned by the appellant but said they were in commercial areas with “very different character to the appeal site”.

On public safety issues, the planning inspector said the site was in an area where “considerable attention from motorists is required” due to cars accessing the hospital, multiple bus stops and pedestrians crossing the road.

The planning inspector said that “even momentary distraction to road users, such as would arise from the proposed sequential advertising of the appeal proposal, would increase the risk of accidents to the detriment of the safe operation of the highway”.

The planning inspector added: “My assessment is that the position and nature of display, would likely result in a distraction for users of the highway near a busy hospital entrance.

“Hence the proposal would have a harmful effect on public safety.”

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01416/ADV