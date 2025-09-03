Plans for a large digital advertising screen at a church building near Sunderland Royal Hospital have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) LivingPraise Sunderland ‘Praise Hall’ at Pallion Road.

The building, which sits near Sunderland Royal Hospital, was once known as the New Monkey rave club but has since been revamped and has operated as a church for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LivingPraise Sunderland Praise Hall, Pallion Road, Sunderland | LDRS

There is already a digital billboard elevated on columns adjacent to one side of the building, near Steels Social Club.

New plans are seeking permission for an elevated wall-mounted installation on the building’s Pallion Road elevation which overlooks a petrol station.

The applicant linked to the church building is seeking permission for an “external illuminated LED screen to [the] north side elevation.”

A planning application notes the proposed advert would measure three metres in height and six metres in width and confirms the height from the ground to the base of the advertisement would be 4.9 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A support document submitted to council officials also notes technical details about how the billboard’s “luminance” would be “controlled by light sensors that regulate the screen”.

In addition, it was noted that the digital display would include changes of advertisement content at “10 second intervals”, which would “fade/graduate seamlessly into each other”.

Those behind the advertisement screen plan said the digital format has “green benefits” compared to a traditional poster, through both reduced site visits and reduced “waste from the removal and disposal of the discarded posters”.

It was also argued that the proposed digital billboard was of “an appropriate scale and design in relation to the surrounding buildings and spaces” and would “not appear intrusive within the street scene”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supporting document adds: “It is considered that the size and scale of the proposed display are in keeping with that of the setting, and the display unit is well designed with high quality materials to create an attractive structure.

“The interactive aspect of the digital advertising screen would add vitality and visual interest to the street scene without detracting from the adjoining building.

“As indicated above, the electronic method of changing advertisements (in contrast with the manual method of changing traditional poster displays) eliminates the need to physically produce posters and the associated carbon footprint created to change these bi-monthly by posters, with the resultant savings in energy and material consumption across the media.

“The proposed display is modest in size, and is subordinate to the bulk, height, and scale of the buildings next to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several applications for advertising screens across Wearside have been submitted in recent years as part of an industry drive to replace traditional advertising billboard sites with digital alternatives, however some plans have been refused by local authority planners.

A decision on the new advertising screen at the RCCG LivingPraise Sunderland Praise Hall is expected later this year, following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01939/ADV