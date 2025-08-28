Plans to demolish an old scout hut near a Sunderland school have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a building which sits adjacent to a public footpath to the rear of Staveley Road, and next to Monkwearmouth Academy.

The fenced-off site houses the “shell” of a building once used by the Sunderland District Scouts, with the organisation recently applying for permission to demolish the structure.

A planning application submitted to Sunderland City Council’s planning department noted “the site and hut are no longer viable for use by Sunderland Scouts”.

It was noted that “there is no commodious vehicular access to the site [which is] a factor which has precluded any meaningful investment in the building for a number of years”.

Planning documents from the applicant said the building had been “stripped of all asbestos content material including the roof covering” and “though safe in terms of its location and remaining structure, can no longer function for its original purpose of accommodating scouting activities”.

The planning application also confirmed “the building and land […] continue to attract expenditure and detract from the appearance of the neighbourhood” and that discussions were taking place around the “surrender of the lease” linked to the site following the site being cleared.

After considering the demolition application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on August 15, 2025.

Council planners, in a delegated decision report, noted the building was “in a state of disrepair and has been neglected for many years”.

The proposed method of demolition, which included “dismantling” the site “given it is constructed from prefabricated concrete panels with steel roof trusses”, was deemed acceptable by the local authority.

A public notice posted near the site | LDRS

This decision was based on the “condition, size and location of the building, the proposed means of demolition and the subsequent treatment of the site”, as well as “the absence of any objections from internal consultees.”

The previous planning application for the site said “the demolition process will largely be one of dismantling the components”.

This includes the concrete base being “dug out using heavier machinery and vegetation (excluding trees) being cut back to a low level”.

Applicants also noted they were “inclined to leave the enclosures in place in order to deter fly-tipping or other encroachment, at least while the site remains the responsibility of the scouts.”

A public notice previously fixed to fencing at the site from the Sunderland District Scout Council described the plans as the “proposed demolition of the building and cutting back of vegetation to low level (excluding trees)”.

The public notice also stated proposed works were “due to start during [the] week commencing August 18, 2025.”

At the time of writing (August 28, 2025), the public notice has been removed from the site and the scout hut structure is still in place.

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01610/DEM