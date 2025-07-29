Plans to demolish an old scout hut near a Sunderland school have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a building which sits adjacent to a public footpath to the rear of Staveley Road, and adjacent to Monkwearmouth Academy.

The fenced-off site houses the “shell” of a building once used by the Sunderland District Scouts, with the organisation now applying for permission to demolish the structure.

Demolition plan submitted for old scout hut near Monkwearmouth Academy, A public notice has been posted near the site | LDRS

A planning application submitted to Sunderland City Council’s planning department, and posted on its planning portal website, notes “the site and hut are no longer viable for use by Sunderland Scouts”.

It was noted that “there is no commodious vehicular access to the site [which is] a factor which has precluded any meaningful investment in the building for a number of years”.

Planning documents from the applicant said the building had been “stripped of all asbestos content material including the roof covering” and “though safe in terms of its location and remaining structure, can no longer function for its original purpose of accommodating scouting activities”.

The planning application confirms “the building and land even in their current [condition] continue to attract expenditure and detract from the appearance of the neighbourhood” and that discussions are taking place around the “surrender of the lease” linked to the site following the site being cleared.

The planning application adds: “The building shell is formed from prefabricated concrete panels with steel roof trusses.

“The demolition process will largely be one of dismantling the components.

“The concrete base will need to be dug out using heavier machinery and vegetation (excluding trees) will be cut back to low level.

“We have asked [council] property services, via our solicitors, if they want the steel palisade boundary fence and gates left in place but we have not had any response.

“Unless we hear otherwise we are inclined to leave the enclosures in place in order to deter fly-tipping or other encroachment, at least while the site remains the responsibility of the scouts.”

A public notice fixed to fencing at the site from the Sunderland District Scout Council notes plans include the “proposed demolition of the building and cutting back of vegetation to low level (excluding trees)”.

The public notice also states proposed works are “due to start during [the] week commencing August 18, 2025.”

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01610/DEM