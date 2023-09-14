Watch more videos on Shots!

Liberal Democrat councillors Allen Curtis, Doxford ward member, and George Smith, Pallion ward member, announced they were resigning to join the council’s ruling Labour Group this week.

The announcement was made ahead of a full council meeting on September 13, 2023, at City Hall, with both councillors releasing statements criticising their former party.

Paul Edgeworth.

Councillor Paul Edgeworth, who became the new leader of the Wearside Liberal Democrats after the 2023 local elections, has responded to the latest resignations.

In a statement following Wednesday’s full council meeting, the Lib Dem leader called for Pallion’s Cllr Smith and Doxford’s Cllr Curtis to resign to “fight by-elections and let the voters decide”.

Allen Curtis.

Cllr Edgeworth said:”The Liberal Democrats expect our councillors to meet very high standards when it comes to the service we provide to residents, including engaging proactively with local people, running campaigns and fighting for a fair deal for our communities.

“It is a shame that these councillors don’t share our ethos of working hard and keeping in touch with residents all year round.

“Local people in Pallion and Doxford wards haven’t come close to electing a Labour councillor for years.

“Instead of disrespecting the very people who elected them as Lib Dems, these two should do the decent thing – resign to fight by-elections and let the voters decide who they want to represent them.”

George Smith.

News of the Lib Dem defections was referenced several times during the full council meeting at City Hall on September 13, 2023.

Lib Dem Group leader Cllr Edgeworth congratulated Conservative Group leader councillor, Antony Mullen, on his reinstatement as the leader of the majority opposition “for now”.

Cllr Edgeworth also referenced “a local difficulty he was dealing with” but did not explain further.

Conservative Group leader Cllr Antony Mullen, later in the meeting, said he had been “thrust once again into majority [opposition] party status” by a “twist of fate”.

Antony Mullen.

Cllr Mullen added he “suspected that the bat signal will be going up above Merseyside calling for the return of Cllr Niall Hodson”, Sunderland City Council’s former Lib Dem Group leader.

The Lib Dems have not been alone in seeing defections and resignations in Sunderland this year.

Cllr Greener did not defend the seat as an independent, which was gained by the Labour Party.