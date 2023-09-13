Watch more videos on Shots!

The game of musical chairs at Sunderland City Council continues today as two more councillors cross the floor.

Liberal Democrat councillors Allen Curtis, who represents the Doxford ward, and George Smith, who represents Pallion, have announced they are resigning from the party to join Labour at a full meeting of the council today, Wednesday, September 13.

It comes after a raft of defections and party resignations at the council.

Speaking about his decision, Cllr Curtis, who was one of the new cohort of Lib Dem councillors in May 2023, said: “I became a councillor with the sole intention of providing a voice for the people of Doxford Ward, however I felt as though my efforts just weren’t being reciprocated by my party.

“Councillors are elected to represent their residents and to help drive real positive change across the city, however the Lib Dems just seemed constantly hell-bent on talking the city down and scoring cheap political points as opposed to actually delivering for communities.

“For me, being a councillor is about helping improve the lives of residents, fighting for local community groups and creating an all-round better Sunderland, and in Labour, I feel as though I have a party which actually shares that ethos.

“I can see the vision helping transform Sunderland and I love the way it’s going.

"It’s an incredibly exciting time and I’m looking forward to being part of a party which is actually helping the city progress instead of one doing everything in its power to hold it back.”

Cllr George Smith, who has been a serving Lib Dem councillor for Pallion Ward for over five years, resigned on the same day as his colleague and echoed his reasons for leaving.

“I believe I was elected by the people of Pallion Ward to do a job, and that job is to stand up for them and to help them in times of need," he said.

“However, over the past few months, the pressures placed on the Lib Dem councillors by the party have just been overwhelming and I really wasn’t comfortable with the direction the party was going in.

“Instead of prioritising supporting the people in our communities who elected us, we were being asked to prioritise campaigning and leafletting, which is not why I stood to be a councillor.

“By joining the Labour Party, it has taken a lot of weight off my mind.

"I can rest assured that I’m doing the job I’m employed to do, not the job that my party wants me to do, and I would like to re-assure residents that while I may have changed party, it will certainly not change how I continue to fight and work for our residents.”

Cllr Phil Tye, chairman of Sunderland Labour Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Allen and George to the Labour Party and are excited to work alongside them to help deliver real change for residents.

“Their decision not only shows their commitment to help us continue driving real change across Sunderland, but it also proves that the Lib Dems age-old tactic of playing political games and pulling the city down instead of helping us make real progress was always doomed to fail.

“Add the fact that numerous residents have voiced concerns over recent months that they have been unable to get in touch with their Lib Dem councillors, and it’s no surprise that the most diligent councillors among the party are feeling so dismayed and are realising that only Labour can help create a better, more prosperous Sunderland.”

Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council and Sunderland Labour Group, added: “I am delighted to welcome Allen and George to the Labour Group.

“I have the utmost confidence that they will prove great additions for the party and we look forward to working with them as they continue to work hard to deliver for the people of Doxford and Pallion wards.”

Wearside Liberal Democrats are expected to respond to the latest resignations this afternoon.

But the Lib Dems have not been alone in seeing defections and resignations in Sunderland this year, however.

Ryhope councillor Usman Ali left the Conservative group to join Labour in March 2023.

And January 2023 saw Washington South Conservative councillor Paul Donaghy join Reform UK.