A city councillor has threatened to resign and fight his seat as an independent in a by-election unless Labour council bosses host an “open and honest public debate” about the future of the National Glass Centre (NGC).

Councillor Denny Wilson, a Castle ward representative on Sunderland City Council, had the Labour Group whip temporarily removed in July, 2025, over his involvement in a motion on the NGC the previous month.

Cllr Denny Wilson has threatened to resign from Sunderland City Council over the future of the National Glass Centre | LDRS

The open letter questioned repair estimates for the NGC building and referenced the university’s “rush to demolish” and the future of the cleared site, which prompted a response from Sir David Bell, vice-chancellor and chief executive at the university.

In the open letter in response, the vice-chancellor said it was “simply wrong to suggest that the university’s intention to close the NGC building was driven by a desire to ‘sell off the land’” and that the university had “not yet determined what will happen to the NGC site” but that it was “likely that the university will incur the cost of demolishing the building […] at the earliest possible opportunity” before “determining next steps.”

It was against this backdrop that councillor Denny Wilson issued an ultimatum to Sunderland City Council’s leader Michael Mordey at a full council meeting on September 17, 2025, at City Hall.

Cllr Wilson announced he planned to resign and trigger a by-election in the Castle ward unless the council hosted an “open and honest public debate” over the future of the glass centre.

The Castle ward councillor added that if a by-election happened and he emerged victorious, he expected Labour’s Cllr Mordey to resign as leader.

“The National Glass Centre was a gift, it’s one of the most historically important buildings we’ve got in this city, and was a gift to the town of Sunderland to celebrate and commemorate the town becoming a city,” Cllr Wilson said.

“Is there another building like it? It’s unique and prestigious, it might be badly run and might be badly maintained but it doesn’t deserve demolition, the people of Sunderland need to keep it.

“To help focus the council’s attention on the truth to come out I intend to resign as a Castle ward councillor at the end of the month if this council does not agree to host an open and honest public debate.

“My resignation as a Castle ward councillor will trigger a by-election where the people in the Castle ward can vote if they want a councillor who wants the truth and honesty to come out, or whatever the leader wants to happen.

“If he gets beat I expect him to resign.”

Cllr Wilson said he intended to raise the matter during a separate part of the meeting on petitions but didn’t expect it to be dealt with – this was due to the three-hour time limit on meetings, which in recent full council meetings, has been strictly enforced leading to large parts of business not being discussed or deferred to future meetings.

At Wednesday’s full council meeting, the petitions agenda item of the meeting was not heard, and there was also a majority vote against an attempt to rearrange the agenda so petitions could be discussed.

A separate report was also brought to council on ‘appointments to committees’ to replace Cllr Wilson as chair of the North Sunderland Area Committee, a move which sparked criticism from opposition Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors.

Labour council leader Michael Mordey, responding to Cllr Wilson at Wednesday’s council meeting, said while he regretted the university’s decision to close the NGC, he stressed the council could not compulsory purchase the glass centre to take ownership.

The council leader said that instead, the council would be supporting Sunderland Culture to progress plans for Glassworks Sunderland in Sunniside.

Cllr Mordey also said Cllr Wilson had been suspended from the council’s Labour Group, not the Labour Party, and noted the Labour Group had a “collective responsibility” to follow the policy agreed.

“The issue we have got with the glass centre is that I deeply regret the decision of the university to close the glass centre, but that’s a decision of the university, not this city council,” he said.

“I said this at scrutiny that we have to operate in a world as it is, not as we want it to be.

“So the university made a decision before I was appointed to the board in May and the issue we have got here is I honestly believe that people have got the right intentions, they are campaigning for something they passionately believe in.

“But they are laying the decision at the feet of this council that is not in our remit to do, we do not own the centre, it is owned by the university and if we were then to take it on and we’re getting asked in the public questions, we’re committing the council to tens of millions of pounds worth of investment.

“It would potentially leave this council, if we were to buy it or to CPO (compulsory purchase order) which we can’t actually do, that is one thing that puts the onus on the council taxpayers of the city.

“[That’s] one thing the campaigners haven’t in my view been as clear [about] as they should be, that’s just to buy and make the capital repairs to make it fit-for-purpose, it’s running at a significant loss, that would be borne by the council taxpayers of the city.

“I share people’s frustration that it’s closing but the policy of the Labour Group that I have inherited has not changed.”

Cllr Mordey also said Cllr Wilson had not brought the issue to the council’s Labour Group for a debate and “just went nuclear at the end far down the process where in my view it’s too late to really do anything about it”.

“Hand on heart I have got a lot of time and respect for Denny, when Denny was in trouble with the party before I was at his side fighting his corner, I’m really disappointed with the way this has unfolded,” Cllr Mordey added.

“The fact is we have got a collective responsibility, we decided that in light of the university’s decision that we would support Sunderland Culture to drive forward the Glassworks.

“That was the collective decision of the Labour Group and that is the decision we have to abide by, because we all stand for election as part of a political party, the Labour Group made a decision, the policy I inherited is what it is now and there’s a collective responsibility that we all have to abide by.”

Cllr Wilson, speaking after the meeting, confirmed if there is no agreement for a public meeting he will be resigned on September 30, 2025, and is prepared to stand as an independent in a by-election in the Castle ward.

He added he hoped the public meeting would include representatives from the council, Save the National Glass Centre campaigners and the university to discuss issues around the NGC, including repair estimates.

When approached for comment, a spokesman for the University of Sunderland said: “Despite incorrect claims otherwise, the university has been, and continues to be, completely transparent in its decision making around the National Glass Centre since the closure was first announced almost three years ago, in January 2023.

“This transparency with all concerned parties will continue in the coming months as we focus on managing the centre to its closing date in July next year.

“The total cost of all the recommended remedial work at NGC was, based on independent advice, a minimum £14m, and more likely nearer £45m.

“The report suggested there may be alternative replacement roofing options which could potentially reduce the total cost by £2.5m – £4.5m.

“However, none of the options outlined in the building survey report were affordable given that the bulk of the university’s income comes from student tuition fees and is spent on its core priority activities of learning, teaching, research, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

“Since that time, no individual or organisation has come forward to offer any financial support towards refurbishing the building. The NGC will close in July 2026.”

The full council meeting on September 17, 2025, was broadcast live on Sunderland City Council’s YouTube channel and is still available to view here.