Sunderland bungalow extension refused by Government inspector

Back in 2021, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused an application for a building at Houlsyke Close in the Doxford ward.

This included a single-storey front extension to create an extended lounge area.

According to planning documents, the proposal would have been contained within the depth of the existing property with a forward projection of around 2.3 metres, including the installation of a bow window.

General view of Houlsyke Close, Doxford ward.

However council planners refused the scheme and said it clashed with policies in terms of its visual impact, with the proposals creating a “prominent and incongruous feature within the street scene.”

Following the council decision on October 19, 2021, the applicant lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate.

Planning inspector C. Megginson was subsequently appointed by the Secretary of State to rule on the appeal.

After considering all representations, the planning inspector dismissed the appeal on February 17, 2022, and upheld the council’s refusal decision.

In a decision report, the planning inspector said the extension would cause “unacceptable harm” to the character of the property.

The planning inspector added that the proposals would “disrupt the roofline of the semi-detached block, fundamentally altering its shape and unbalancing its form.”

The decision report reads: “Whilst the estate comprises several different house designs, this does not detract from the positive contribution that the simple, cohesive design of the row of semi-detached bungalows makes to the character and appearance of the street scene.

“The appellant also notes the large size of the front gardens to the properties.

“Whilst this may be the case, the proposal would still appear prominent within the context of the front garden.

“I therefore conclude that the proposed single storey front extension would unacceptably harm the character of the host property and the street scene.

“This would be contrary to policy BH1 of the Sunderland City Council Core Strategy and Development Plan (2020) and the SPD.

“These policies seek to ensure that new development delivers high quality design and positive improvement which complements the host property and the wider street scene.

“The proposal would also be contrary to the National Planning Policy Framework, which states in paragraph 130 that planning decisions should ensure that developments will add to the overall quality of the area and are sympathetic to local character.”

The full decision report can be found on the Planning Inspectorate’s website here: www.gov.uk/government/organisations/planning-inspectorate

