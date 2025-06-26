Plans to expand a city leisure complex and make it a permanent fixture on Sunderland’s seafront will go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will rule on plans for STACK Seaburn off Whitburn Road on the old Seaburn Centre site.

The shipping container village opened its doors back in September, 2020, and despite a delayed start due to Covid-19, has become a popular seafront attraction thanks to its mix of food and drink traders and live entertainment.

While many visitors enjoy and use the facilities at STACK Seaburn, nearby residents have previously raised concerns over noise from the venue, as well as the proximity of the proposed phase two to new residential areas.

An initial planning application was submitted in early-2024 but sparked opposition from neighbours and concerns from the council’s environmental health department over noise disruption, and plans were withdrawn on April 3, 2025.

However, work has been taking place to revive the scheme with changes to phase two, as well as a raft of measures to reduce noise and “sound breakout” from the existing venue.

The application sought permission for the “permanent retention of existing two-storey mixed-use development with associated external decking, stairs and lift, together with a future phase two”.

Phase two uses listed in the application description included retail, restaurants/cafés, a ‘bridal suite’ and other uses linked to “cinema/sports screenings, markets, temporary games courts/play spaces, assembly and leisure, drinking establishments and hot food takeaway)”.

Planning documents noted phase two of the development would include a “950sqm competitive socialising area including interactive shuffleboard and darts as well as karaoke booths, bowling, beer pong and pool tables at ground floor” and a first floor function room “which can be subdivided to create two separate spaces”.

Documents also noted that phase two would “not use shipping containers and will be constructed from a portal frame structure with a brick finish to the western side”, along with “vertical metal cladding and timber clad acoustic screening”.

This included “soundproof lobbies”, a new sound system, use of an electronic drum kit, a reduction in sound levels from stage monitors and “filters on the sound system which provides greater control of the sound levels [to] limit sound breakout from the venue”.

It was also noted that the venue would “no longer operate as an open-air space ensuring sound leakage is minimised”.

Developers said these changes had been “developed in response to comments received by local residents during the determination of [the previous planning application] which has now been withdrawn.”

Council documents confirmed approved operating hours for the development of “07:00 to 1:00 Monday to Sunday” would be retained and that “live music can only be played between 19:00 to 22:00, Monday to Friday and between 14:00 to 22:00 Saturday and Sunday.”

Council planning documents also noted a “formal noise reporting procedure has been implemented” to allow people with noise concerns to report issues to STACK Seaburn directly.

During a council public consultation exercise, two objections were received raising concerns about “excess noise” from the existing development “adversely impacting residential amenity”, along with concerns about antisocial behaviour and the development being an “eyesore.”

A “neutral” representation was also made by Fulwell ward councillors Malcolm Bond and Peter Walton which indicated that they “each wish to retain a right to speak when the planning meeting is held.”

The councillors raised points around the need for a retail impact assessment, noise pollution, “parking and dropping off in taxis” at the venue and parking provision for staff.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, has recommended STACK Seaburn’s expansion plans for approval.

It was noted that the plans would “give rise to a material benefit in terms of providing a valuable and popular leisure destination to the seafront”.

Council planners added the development would “deliver modest economic and employment benefits” and that key matters were acceptable, including “ecology, highway, design and conservation, drainage, ground conditions and amenity matters”.

The council committee report adds: “The council’s environmental health team has considered, in great detail, both this documentation and the representations made to the planning authority by local residents.

“In acknowledgement of such representation, the recent receipt of a number of complaints from local residents regarding noise, on-site observations made by environmental health officers and discussions with the applicant and acoustic consultant, additional noise control measures have been proposed to reduce the transmission of sound from the venue to nearby noise sensitive receptors.

“The noise model and additional control measures have been carefully assessed by the environmental health team and it is considered that the proposed enhancements suggested by the applicant, will lead to a reduction in noise emissions from the venue and therefore offer a positive contribution to the operation of the development.”

The council’s transport team also noted that “public parking iscurrently available both on-street along Whitburn Road and within the two nearby car parks”.

The council’s future transport officer said that “to ensure demand for parking is maintained, this current level of parking availability should remain.”

Applicants behind STACK Seaburn previously said that the licensing process linked to the “regulation of live music and the sale of alcohol will be dealt with separately from this application and is not a planning matter”.

They added that the proposals would “retain approximately 130 staff [with] 60 per cent employed on a part-time basis and 40 per cent full-time.”

A decision on the planning application rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will meet to discuss and vote on the proposals next week.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 30, at City Hall and starts at 5.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

For more information on the plan, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00508/FU4